Sheffield United v Burnley

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is aiming for back-to-back home victories in the Premier League for the first time this season

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United have several injury concerns, with Callum Robinson among those who will be assessed.

In-form striker Lys Mousset is in contention for just a second Premier League start for the club.

Burnley expect forward Ashley Barnes to be available after he was taken off as a precaution in the second half of the defeat by Chelsea last weekend.

Chris Wood and Danny Drinkwater are both doubts, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson remains sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@vksparks: Chris Wilder says he has to keep reminding people that Sheffield United were a League One club not so long ago - perhaps because they simply don't look like it.

Eighth in the table, with the joint-best defence in the division and unbeaten in their last three, their Premier League return couldn't be going much better.

There are plenty of parallels to be drawn with Burnley - not least between their straight talking, long-serving managers, who have helped to transform their clubs' fortunes in recent years.

Just a point separates them - expect this to be a hotly-contested encounter.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: "We are still newcomers into the division - this team that has come up from League One.

"I still have to keep reminding people that that's the situation. We weren't this ridiculously powerful Championship club that has an unbelievable amount of money to spend who were getting set for the Premier League.

"We've done it in double-quick time and the boys are still learning.

"We've got young players in there and it's their first season in the Premier League, and I think you must look at that when people criticise or have an opinion on certain players.

"But I think they are doing great and that's all that matters."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on his opposition to diving: "I've been told by other prominent managers to stop going on about it because it will affect my career.

"I said, 'sorry, not my bag'. You have to be true to yourself and able to look at yourself in the mirror.

"Bear in mind I've been in football all my life, I've watched it all my life, at every age group, from seven, which my lad Max played in, and people are going down with nothing wrong with them.

"And somehow I end up coming out of it the bad guy. I can't fathom it at all."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Blades' home record is actually not that great - they have lost three of their five league games at Bramall Lane so far this season - and I fancy the Clarets to edge this one.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley last faced Sheffield United in the top flight in 1976, winning 3-1 at Turf Moor.

The Clarets are unbeaten in the past four league meetings, winning three, having triumphed in just one of the previous 11 (D2, L8).

Sheffield United

Sheffield United, on 13 points, have their best record after 10 matches of a top-flight season since 1974-75.

They have lost just once in five Premier League games (W2, D2).

However, the victory against Arsenal in their last home match ended a run of three defeats at Bramall Lane.

The Blades have scored a joint league-low three goals in five home fixtures, and have failed to score more than once in any of them.

Sheffield United have not lost any of their last 58 fixtures in all competitions by more than a single-goal margin.

They have conceded eight Premier League goals, the joint-fewest alongside Leicester City and Liverpool.

Lys Mousset has scored three goals in seven Premier League appearances for Sheffield United, as many goals as he managed in 58 games for Bournemouth.

Burnley