Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka missed the midweek defeat by Liverpool

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery will have to decide whether to include under-fire captain Granit Xhaka following his show of dissent to supporters last weekend.

Mesut Ozil could keep his place after impressing against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

Wolves defender Willy Boly has had surgery on his broken left calf bone.

Nuno Espirito Santo is likely to revert to the side that faced Newcastle last weekend, having made 11 changes in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Unai Emery has two major selection dilemmas ahead of the visit of Wolves. Should he expose Granit Xhaka to whatever reception Arsenal's fans deem appropriate for him following the captain's tantrum last weekend? Secondly, should he include Mesut Ozil after his delightful display in Wednesday's extraordinary League Cup game at Anfield?

Wolves also exited that competition in midweek, but head coach Nuno Espirito Santo will have shed few tears at unloading some of the burden on his squad.

Speckled between their Europa League appearances, Wolves have quietly built a five-match unbeaten run in the Premier League, moving from 19th place to 12th in the process.

A repeat of the draw they earned at the Emirates last November would suit him nicely.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal have got some issues, including what to do with Granit Xhaka after his fall-out with the Gunners fans, but their home form is not usually one of them.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves' 3-1 victory in the last meeting in April was their first over Arsenal in 40 years - ending a 20-game winless streak against the Gunners (D4, L16).

After winning their first six Premier League meetings, Arsenal have won just one of the last four, drawing two and losing one.

Arsenal

Arsenal are unbeaten at home this season in their eight league and cup matches, winning six of them.

They haven't lost at home in a 3pm Saturday kick-off since the opening day of the 2013-14 season, winning 20 and drawing two since then.

Arsenal's tally of 16 points is their lowest after 10 matches of a Premier League season since 2012.

The Gunners have only kept one clean sheet in their past seven home league matches.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could go four league appearances without a goal for the first time since a run of five at Borussia Dortmund from October to November 2014.

Bernd Leno has made 39 saves in the division this season, more than any other goalkeeper prior to the weekend fixtures.

Unai Emery has won only one of his five competitive fixtures as a manager against Nuno Espirito Santo, drawing two and losing two.

Wolverhampton Wanderers