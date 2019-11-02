Motherwell v Livingston

Follow live radio & text coverage here from 14:00 GMT

Motherwell will assess left-back Jake Carroll - the Irishman brushed off an ankle knock to face Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes is out with an ankle injury, Nicky Devlin has a knee issue and Lee Miller, Cece Pepe, Ibrahima Savane and Chris Erskine are among the other players missing. Winger Aymen Souda serves the second game of a two-match ban.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "I have a lot of admiration for Livi - they take a little bit of stick for how they play, being direct and physical, but that's fantasy, you play what your players allow you to do."

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "The Motherwell game is just about as tough as it can be for us because we are down to the bare bones [with injuries]."

Did you know? Motherwell have alternated between a win and a loss across their last seven home games in the Scottish Premiership (W4 L3), winning last time out against Kilmarnock (2-1).