Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen15:00Kilmarnock
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock

Ash Taylor is back in the squad for Aberdeen - he hasn't played since the end of July because of a hamstring injury.

Kilmarnock are short in defence - Stuart Findlay and Dario Del Fabro are doubtful, and Alex Bruce's red card appeal has been dismissed.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "Until [the 2-1 loss to Motherwell] Kilmarnock had only lost four goals in eight games, which tells you how tough it is to break them down."

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio: "It was difficult when we had a full squad [against Aberdeen] and now it is very, very tough. Three centre-backs out, it will be very difficult."

Did you know? Three of Sam Cosgrove's six Premiership goals this campaign for Aberdeen have come from the penalty spot - no player has scored more goals from the spot in the league.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic119113472728
2Rangers119113372628
3Motherwell116141816219
4Aberdeen115331414018
5Kilmarnock115241010017
6Livingston113441515013
7Ross County113441223-1113
8St Johnstone112451124-1310
9Hibernian111641222-109
10Hamilton112361020-109
11Hearts111551015-58
12St Mirren11227511-68
