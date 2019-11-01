Reading v Millwall
Reading will be without attacking duo Lucas Joao and Lucas Boye for the visit of Millwall on Saturday.
Sam Baldock and George Puscas are set to continue up front after scoring a goal each against QPR.
Millwall boss Gary Rowett could make one change to the team that started their win against Stoke with Connor Mahoney replacing Shane Ferguson.
The Lions have two confirmed absentees in goalkeeper Frank Fielding and central midfielder Ryan Leonard.
Reading manager Mark Bowen told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"Gary (Rowett) has had an instant impact at Millwall and we know the qualities he's got as a manager.
"Having said that, I wouldn't expect them to play too different a type of game. They generally play to their strengths.
"It's my job, the coaching staff and the players to have a mental picture of what's coming, not just how we can hurt them but what they've got in their ammunition to hurt us.
"But our guys are getting better at picking up loose balls, adapting to styles of play and tweaking our game."
Match facts
- Reading have lost three of their past four league games against Millwall (W1 D0 L3).
- In all competitions, Millwall have won just one of their past 11 away matches against Reading (W1 D2 L8), a 2-0 win in February 2018.
- Mark Bowen has picked up four points in his opening two league matches as Reading boss (W1 D1 L0), as many as his predecessor José Gomes won in his final seven games in charge of the Royals (W1 D1 L5).
- Millwall manager Gary Rowett has never lost an away Championship game at Reading (W2 D3 L0), drawing the last three in a row with a different team each time (Birmingham, Derby, Stoke).
- Reading's John Swift has created 42 chances in the Championship this season - 10 more than any other player.
- Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw scored five Championship goals during October - one more than Reading managed as a team.