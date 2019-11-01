Reading v Millwall

Sam Baldock (centre) netted Reading's equaliser in a 2-2 draw at QPR in their last fixture

Reading will be without attacking duo Lucas Joao and Lucas Boye for the visit of Millwall on Saturday.

Sam Baldock and George Puscas are set to continue up front after scoring a goal each against QPR.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett could make one change to the team that started their win against Stoke with Connor Mahoney replacing Shane Ferguson.

The Lions have two confirmed absentees in goalkeeper Frank Fielding and central midfielder Ryan Leonard.

Reading manager Mark Bowen told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Gary (Rowett) has had an instant impact at Millwall and we know the qualities he's got as a manager.

"Having said that, I wouldn't expect them to play too different a type of game. They generally play to their strengths.

"It's my job, the coaching staff and the players to have a mental picture of what's coming, not just how we can hurt them but what they've got in their ammunition to hurt us.

"But our guys are getting better at picking up loose balls, adapting to styles of play and tweaking our game."

Match facts