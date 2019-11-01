Leeds United v Queens Park Rangers

From the section

Pablo Hernandez has missed Leeds' past six games with muscle and hamstring strains

Leeds captain Liam Cooper and playmaker Pablo Hernandez could start after recovering from injury.

Centre-back Cooper returned off the bench last weekend, but Patrick Bamford (ankle), Ezgjan Alioski (hip) and Barry Douglas (knee) are all doubts.

QPR could recall seven-goal striker Jordan Hugill after he completed a one-match suspension for five bookings.

Defender Yoann Barbet and midfielder Matt Smith are still carrying knocks and remain doubtful.

Match facts