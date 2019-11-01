Championship
Wigan12:30Swansea
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Swansea City

Lee Evans
Lee Evans has not started since September but could make his 10th appearance of the season
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Wigan Athletic's Wales midfielder Lee Evans (calf) could return for the hosts against Swansea City on Saturday.

Josh Windass (calf) is also likely to be involved but Charlie Mulgrew (hamstring) could miss out.

Swansea's on-loan Watford defender Ben Wilmot is set to start again after his winner against rivals Cardiff, with Joe Rodon (ankle) out for three months.

Aldo Kalulu (ankle) has resumed training but the game will come too soon for the French forward.

Match facts

  • Wigan are winless in six league games against Swansea (W0 D3 L3) since a 2-0 win in the third tier under Bruce Rioch in January 2001.
  • Both league meetings between Wigan and Swansea ended as draws last season, with the game at the DW Stadium ending 0-0 in October.
  • Wigan are looking to win four consecutive home league matches for the first time since October 2017, when they won five in a row.
  • Swansea are the only team still unbeaten away from home in the Championship this season (W3 D3 L0).
  • Wigan defender Cheyenne Dunkley has scored more league goals than any other Latics player this season (5), having scored none in 38 appearances last season.
  • Swansea City's Matt Grimes has created the most chances without registering an assist in the Championship this season (31).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom147612617927
2Preston1474327161125
3Leeds14743178925
4Swansea147431813525
5Sheff Wed147341810824
6Bristol City146622219324
7Fulham146532314923
8QPR147252426-223
9Charlton146442116522
10Nottm Forest136431712522
11Birmingham147161416-222
12Brentford146351812621
13Hull145452020019
14Cardiff144641920-118
15Millwall144641619-318
16Derby144641620-418
17Blackburn144371721-415
18Wigan144371219-715
19Luton144282125-414
20Huddersfield143471621-513
21Reading133371419-512
22Middlesbrough142661117-612
23Stoke1422101325-128
24Barnsley141581227-158
View full Championship table

