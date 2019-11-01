Wigan Athletic v Swansea City
-
- From the section Championship
|Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday
Wigan Athletic's Wales midfielder Lee Evans (calf) could return for the hosts against Swansea City on Saturday.
Josh Windass (calf) is also likely to be involved but Charlie Mulgrew (hamstring) could miss out.
Swansea's on-loan Watford defender Ben Wilmot is set to start again after his winner against rivals Cardiff, with Joe Rodon (ankle) out for three months.
Aldo Kalulu (ankle) has resumed training but the game will come too soon for the French forward.
Match facts
- Wigan are winless in six league games against Swansea (W0 D3 L3) since a 2-0 win in the third tier under Bruce Rioch in January 2001.
- Both league meetings between Wigan and Swansea ended as draws last season, with the game at the DW Stadium ending 0-0 in October.
- Wigan are looking to win four consecutive home league matches for the first time since October 2017, when they won five in a row.
- Swansea are the only team still unbeaten away from home in the Championship this season (W3 D3 L0).
- Wigan defender Cheyenne Dunkley has scored more league goals than any other Latics player this season (5), having scored none in 38 appearances last season.
- Swansea City's Matt Grimes has created the most chances without registering an assist in the Championship this season (31).