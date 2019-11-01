Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday

Lewis Holtby scored against Huddersfield in his last Blackburn appearance

Blackburn could have former Tottenham and Germany midfielder Lewis Holtby back after he missed their past two games with a hamstring strain.

Tony Mowbray remains without strikers Ben Brereton and Dominic Samuel, who have long-term knee injuries.

Sheffield Wednesday should have Julian Borner back from the ankle injury that saw him miss out last weekend.

Midfielder Massimo Lunogo (knee) is still a doubt, while defender Tom Lees (hamstring) is closing in on a return.

