Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday
-
- From the section Championship
Blackburn could have former Tottenham and Germany midfielder Lewis Holtby back after he missed their past two games with a hamstring strain.
Tony Mowbray remains without strikers Ben Brereton and Dominic Samuel, who have long-term knee injuries.
Sheffield Wednesday should have Julian Borner back from the ankle injury that saw him miss out last weekend.
Midfielder Massimo Lunogo (knee) is still a doubt, while defender Tom Lees (hamstring) is closing in on a return.
Match facts
- Both league meetings between Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday ended 4-2 last season, with the home side winning in both matches.
- Sheffield Wednesday have won four of their past five league matches against Blackburn (W4 D0 L1).
- Since winning 2-1 at Reading on September 21st, Blackburn have won just two points in the Championship (W0 D2 L4), fewer than any other team.
- Excluding play-offs, Sheffield Wednesday have kept more Championship clean sheets than any other team in 2019 (16 clean sheets).
- Blackburn have not drawn three consecutive home league games since April 2011, when they were in the Premier League.
- Since Garry Monk's first league game in charge of Sheffield Wednesday, the Owls have won more Championship points than any other team (15).