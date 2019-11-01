Championship
Luton15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Nottingham Forest

Michael Dawson in action for Nottingham Forest
Forest have lost just once in 22 games when Michael Dawson has played since he returned to the club
Luton Town striker Harry Cornick is pushing for a recall after scoring from the bench in the defeat at Birmingham.

Forwards Andrew Shinnie and James Collins are also vying for a starting place, as is full-back James Bree, as Luton try to hit back after two losses.

Nottingham Forest centre-back Michael Dawson is nearing a return after a calf injury but is not expected to play.

Samba Sow is out but fellow midfielder Ryan Yates is pushing to start for a side who have also lost two in a row.

Match facts

  • Luton and Nottingham Forest have not met since April 2008 in a League One clash, won 1-0 by Forest at the City Ground.
  • Nottingham Forest and Luton have not played each other in a second-tier league match since March 1994, with Forest winning 2-0 under Frank Clark.
  • Luton are looking to win consecutive home Championship matches for the first time since October 2006, when they beat Birmingham and Leeds.
  • Nottingham Forest have lost their last two league matches, having lost just one of their previous 14 Championship games.
  • Izzy Brown has assisted five goals in his past six league appearances for Luton - as many as he had registered in 45 previous Championship appearances across spells at Rotherham, Huddersfield, Leeds and his current side.
  • Nine of Nottingham Forest's past 10 Championship goals have been scored in the second half of matches.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom147612617927
2Preston1474327161125
3Leeds14743178925
4Swansea147431813525
5Sheff Wed147341810824
6Bristol City146622219324
7Fulham146532314923
8QPR147252426-223
9Charlton146442116522
10Nottm Forest136431712522
11Birmingham147161416-222
12Brentford146351812621
13Hull145452020019
14Cardiff144641920-118
15Millwall144641619-318
16Derby144641620-418
17Blackburn144371721-415
18Wigan144371219-715
19Luton144282125-414
20Huddersfield143471621-513
21Reading133371419-512
22Middlesbrough142661117-612
23Stoke1422101325-128
24Barnsley141581227-158
