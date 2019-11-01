Championship
Brentford15:00Huddersfield
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Huddersfield Town

Brentford striker Ollie Watkins
Ollie Watkins took his Championship goal tally to 10 for the season with a brace against QPR on Monday
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Brentford manager Thomas Frank looks set to name an unchanged starting line-up to face Huddersfield Town.

The Bees beat QPR 3-1 at Loftus Road on Monday to move into the top half thanks to an Ollie Watkins brace.

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley could also opt for the same team which started their 2-1 win against Barnsley last weekend.

Defender Herbert Bockhorn remains sidelined, as do Terence Kongolo and forward Collin Quaner.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank told BBC Radio London:

"If you look at the form table for the past six games, I think you'll find Huddersfield are the second best.

"It's a changed team - one that's much more confident and with more belief and they've only conceded four goals in their past six games.

"So it's going to be a big challenge and I know everyone expects us to win on our current form, but in the Championship nothing is easy."

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley told BBC Radio Leeds:

"We're pleased to be unbeaten in six, but we won't be getting ahead of ourselves. We know there are bigger challenges to come.

"Brentford are a slick, well-drilled team that move the ball well between the thirds and who carry threats throughout their side.

"They're in a good place and we expect to see the best of them on Saturday. We're really looking forward to that challenge as a group."

Match facts

  • This is the first league meeting between Brentford and Huddersfield since March 2017, when the Terriers won 1-0 at Griffin Park.
  • The past nine league meetings between Brentford and Huddersfield have produced 41 goals at an average of 4.6 per game.
  • Brentford are looking to win four consecutive Championship matches for the first time since October 2015.
  • Huddersfield Town have won 12 points from their past six league matches (W3 D3 L0) - one more than they'd won in their previous 35 league games (W2 D5 L28).
  • Brentford's Ollie Watkins has scored 10 league goals this season - the same number he scored in both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns for the Bees.
  • Since his debut in February, Karlan Grant has been involved in 14 league goals for Huddersfield (12 goals, 2 assists) - nine more than any other Terriers player.

Saturday 2nd November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom147612617927
2Preston1474327161125
3Leeds14743178925
4Swansea147431813525
5Sheff Wed147341810824
6Bristol City146622219324
7Fulham146532314923
8QPR147252426-223
9Charlton146442116522
10Nottm Forest136431712522
11Birmingham147161416-222
12Brentford146351812621
13Hull145452020019
14Cardiff144641920-118
15Millwall144641619-318
16Derby144641620-418
17Blackburn144371721-415
18Wigan144371219-715
19Luton144282125-414
20Huddersfield143471621-513
21Reading133371419-512
22Middlesbrough142661117-612
23Stoke1422101325-128
24Barnsley141581227-158
