Championship
Fulham15:00Hull
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Hull City

Marcus Bettinelli
Marcus Bettinelli has started 12 of Fulham's 14 league games this season
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak is suspended for Saturday's Championship match against Hull City, so Marcus Bettinelli is set for a return.

Stefan Johansen and Harry Arter are both injury doubts for the hosts, who are one point off the play-off places.

Hull's Hungarian forward Norbert Balogh (calf) is unlikely to be fit in time, but City have no new injury concerns.

Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis willl miss out as he serves the the second match of a four-game ban.

Match facts

  • Fulham and Hull last faced each other in the Championship in December 2017, sharing a 2-2 draw at the KC Stadium.
  • In all competitions, Hull have lost their last two away matches against Fulham since a 1-0 win in January 2016.
  • Including play-offs, Fulham have lost just one of their last 23 home Championship matches (W17 D5 L1).
  • Hull's Kamil Grosicki and Jarrod Bowen have combined to create 19 chances for one another in the Championship this season - five more than any other duo.
  • Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 13 goals in his last 15 Championship appearances for Fulham at Craven Cottage, netting a hat-trick in his last game there against Luton.
  • Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Hull City's Jarrod Bowen has scored more Championship goals than any other player (44).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom147612617927
2Preston1474327161125
3Leeds14743178925
4Swansea147431813525
5Sheff Wed147341810824
6Bristol City146622219324
7Fulham146532314923
8QPR147252426-223
9Charlton146442116522
10Nottm Forest136431712522
11Birmingham147161416-222
12Brentford146351812621
13Hull145452020019
14Cardiff144641920-118
15Millwall144641619-318
16Derby144641620-418
17Blackburn144371721-415
18Wigan144371219-715
19Luton144282125-414
20Huddersfield143471621-513
21Reading133371419-512
22Middlesbrough142661117-612
23Stoke1422101325-128
24Barnsley141581227-158
