Cardiff City v Birmingham City
Cardiff City will be without striker Robert Glatzel who has been ruled out for the next few weeks with a hamstring injury.
Lee Tomlin, Curtis Nelson, Sol Bamba and Junior Hoilett are also all doubts for Bluebirds manager Neil Warnock.
Blues boss Pep Clotet has confirmed Jefferson Montero will not be risked despite a return to first-team training after a thigh injury.
The on-loan Swansea winger has not played since August.
Match facts
- Cardiff City are unbeaten in their last six home league matches against Birmingham (W4 D2 L0) since a 2-1 defeat in September 2008.
- Birmingham's last four league games against Cardiff have all seen a different manager in charge - Gary Rowett, Gianfranco Zola, Steve Cotterill and Garry Monk.
- Cardiff City are one of three teams unbeaten at home in the Championship this season (W4 D2 L0), along with Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion.
- Birmingham City have not won three consecutive league games since October 2018, when they won four in a row.
- This is Neil Warnock's seventh consecutive league meeting with Birmingham facing a different manager (McLeish, Clark, Rowett, Zola, Cotterill, Monk, Clotet).
- No team have scored fewer away Championship goals this season than Birmingham (four, level with Barnsley).