Saturday's papers

Daily Mirror
The Mirror focuses on Manchester United's win at Partizan Belgrade
Daily Star
In the Daily Star, "Klopp has a pop"
The Times
In the Times, "Leicester win 9-0 on record night"
Daily Telegraph
In the Daily Telegraph it is all about England's Rugby World Cup semi-final with New Zealand
The Guardian
England's Rugby World Cup semi-final is also the main focus in the Guardian
Daily Express
And the big rugby union match dominates in the Daily Express

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you