Southampton 0-9 Southampton: Ralph Hasenhuttl takes '100% responsibility' for defeat

Southampton fans left St Mary's as Leicester scored five goals during the first half

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says he takes full responsibility for his side's record-breaking Premier League defeat by Leicester, describing the result as "horrible".

The Austrian apologised to home fans after Friday's 9-0 thrashing, which saw them drop into the relegation zone.

"The performance was a disaster today and I have to apologise and take 100% responsibility," he said.

"I've never seen a team act like this, there was no fight for anything."

Hasenhuttl, 52, led Southampton to safety last season after taking over with the club 18th in the Premier League, but they are now winless in five matches.

The Saints have won only twice in the league in 10 games this season, with six defeats and two draws, and now sit third from bottom.

Hasenhuttl continued: "It was horrible to watch and everyone who stayed to watch is really a fan of this football club. Leicester were in every part of the game better than us.

"I'm a proud man but the way we play today is not the way I want to see my team play. We must get our heads up and that is my job in the next few days.

"I said we must play to the last minute but I can understand why the fans that left. We all must to do everything to pull this back."

When asked what was said to the players after the game, Hasenhuttl replied: "There is nothing I want to speak of here in front of the camera - we keep that for in the dressing room."