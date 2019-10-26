Women's Super League: Pick your combined Arsenal and Manchester City XI

Media playback is not supported on this device Arsenal Women 1-0 Man City Women: Mitchell nets 'absolute stunner' in 1-0 win

Barclays Women's Super League: Arsenal v Manchester City Date: Sunday, 27 October Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary followed by highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Arsenal and Manchester City's Women's Super League meeting on Sunday will be the "game of the season so far", says former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis.

Last season's top two and England's representatives in the Women's Champions League go head-to-head for the first time this term, with the Gunners three points adrift of leaders City in the table.

But which players would make a combined Arsenal and City XI? You can select your team below.

Pundit's choice - Rachel Brown-Finnis

Former England star Rachel Brown-Finnis has selected seven Arsenal players and four from Man City

Goalkeeper: "Although Manuela Zinsberger has made a difference for Arsenal, Ellie Roebuck has been solid and I like how she's really comfortable playing out of the back. She's the future for England in goal."

Defenders: "I love the speed of Lisa Evans, the composure and ball-playing ability of Leah Williamson - who can also step into midfield - and Steph Houghton is a great leader in the backline, while Tabea Kemme brings pace down the left flank."

Midfielders: "In holding midfield, although City have got Keira Walsh, Arsenal's Lia Walti breaks up play and is a more definitive holding midfielder. Choosing England's Jill Scott and Scotland's Kim Little means I'm leaving out Danielle van de Donk and Jordan Nobbs but it's tough - you could have any of those in there. Jill always makes a difference. When she doesn't play, you notice that something's missing."

Forwards: "For the front three, Beth Mead is on fire and she's been exceptional. Lauren Hemp has proven she's a natural on the left side, and then there's the Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema at number nine, without a doubt."

Match prediction: "The depth of Arsenal puts them ahead of City in my book and, based on form after City's League Cup loss to Manchester United, Arsenal are the favourites on Sunday, plus defender Aoife Mannion's injury is a big loss for City.

"It should be a ding-dong battle. I'm so excited to watch the game. It'll be the game of the season so far."

Rachel Brown-Finnis was speaking to BBC Sport's Tom Garry.

