Villa's Douglas Luiz earns Brazil call, injured Neymar left out

Luiz did not play a senior game for Manchester City due to work permit issues

Aston Villa's uncapped midfielder Douglas Luiz earned a call-up to the Brazil squad for matches next month but injured forward Neymar was not risked.

Luiz, 21, joined Villa from Manchester City in July and has featured in eight games this term, scoring twice.

Neymar injured a hamstring in Brazil's 1-1 draw with Nigeria on 13 October and is expected to be out for four weeks.

Brazil face Argentina in Saudi Arabia on 15 November and head to Abu Dhabi to play South Korea four days later.

Brazil coach Tite has called on Real Madrid's uncapped 18-year-old forward Rodrygo, who scored after 93 seconds on his debut as a substitute for Real against Osasuna.

Roma goalkeeper Daniel Fuzato and 20-year old Real Betis defender Emerson were also included in the Brazil squad for the first time.

Tite did not select any home-based players to avoid conflicts with teams playing the final rounds of the Brazilian league, with eight of the squad drawn from the Premier League.

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Daniel Fuzato (Roma)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Emerson (Real Betis), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Silva (PSG), Marquinhos (PSG), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Felipe (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Arthur (Barcelona), Fabinho (Liverpool), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich), Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan), Willian (Chelsea)

Forwards: David Neres (Ajax), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Richarlison (Everton), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Rodrygo (Real Madrid)