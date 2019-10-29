Carabao Cup quiz: Can you name the 23 League Cup winners since 1961?

EFL Cup trophy
Some 23 teams have lifted the trophy - but can you name them all?

The fourth round of the Carabao Cup takes place on this week, with five ties being decided on Tuesday and three on Wednesday.

Since the League Cup started in the 1960-61 season, there have been 23 different winners of the trophy.

The competition has had a few name changes in that time, and some of English football's biggest clubs have enjoyed success through the years.

You've got three minutes to name as many winners as you can. Go!

How many League Cup winners can you name?

Score: 0 / 23
03:00
You scored 0/23

Copy and share link

HintAnswers

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you