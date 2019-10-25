Chris Taylor: Welfare of midfielder a concern after Bradford cancel contract - Bowyer

Chris Taylor scored for Blackpool in their 4-1 win at Bradford in March 2019

Bradford City manager Gary Bowyer says he is concerned for the wellbeing of Chris Taylor after the Bantams cancelled the midfielder's contract because of a registration issue.

An appearance for Barrow as a trialist meant the 32-year-old's eligibility for the Bantams could not be guaranteed.

"Here is a player out of work," Bowyer said. "Welfare is my main concern.

"So much is made of mental health and when it cries out for something, we seem to have penalised the poor boy."

Talking to BBC Radio Leeds, Bowyer said he has been in contact with National League clubs to explain the situation in an effort to help the midfielder find a club.

"I still feel he has a hell of a lot to give, otherwise I wouldn't have signed him," said Bowyer, who previously managed Taylor at Blackpool and Blackburn.

The 48-year-old said both the Football Association and English Football League need to "learn lessons" from the way Taylor situation was handled.

"It is one for the FA and the EFL to certainly look at and review and in my personal opinion have a better process in place," Bowyer said.

"The amount of time that it took to get this decision was not of a professional standard.

"If I go and play for my mate's team on Sunday morning and if I don't sign a form and the team sheet is put in, it gets flagged up straight away. Why hasn't this been flagged up straight away then if he hadn't signed a form or wasn't registered? I don't know?"