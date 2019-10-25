Bury 'not dead' as Shakers distances themselves from phoenix club

Bury were founded in 1885 and have won the FA Cup twice

Former League One outfit Bury have said the club is "not dead" and have distanced themselves from the potential formation of a phoenix club.

The Shakers were expelled from the English Football League in August as a result of their financial problems.

Meanwhile, Bury claim a winding-up petition issued against them will be dismissed next week.

Last week a case brought by HM Revenue & Customs was adjourned in the High Court until 30 October.

The club also say they have received no money from supporters' group Forever Bury.

A prospective buyer for Bury, who plan to apply for a place in the 2019-20 National League, withdrew their interest on 14 October after doing due diligence.

"Bury will again be playing football," a statement on the club website said.

"Legal cases against people are ongoing but looking very positive, alas not as quickly as we would like.

"The club can confirm it has never been involved or been consulted in recent fundraising, or has it benefitted from any fundraising by Forever Bury or any other entity."

BBC Radio Manchester have contacted Forever Bury for a response.

'No affiliation' with phoenix club

A group of Bury supporters have already been working on plans to form a phoenix club and, if successful, would have to apply to the Football Association for entry into the English non-league pyramid next season.

Bury North MP James Frith met with the FA earlier this month to discuss possible admission into the National League system, the fifth and sixth tiers of English football, and reported positive talks.

National League regulations state that its committee will determine "at its absolute discretion" in which league any new club shall be placed and will set out requirements to be met by the new club.

An initial application must be made by 1 March, with all necessary documentation submitted by 31 March.

However, Bury say they have "no affiliation" with what they describe as "alleged phoenix/start-ups".