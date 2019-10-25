Martha Thomas: West Ham striker earns first Scotland call-up

Martha Thomas signed for West Ham from Le Havre this summer

West Ham United striker Martha Thomas has been called up by Scotland Women for the first time.

The Dorset-born 23-year-old qualifies for England and United States but is in the 23-strong squad for the Euro 2021 qualifier in Albania on 8 November.

There is also a recall for Arsenal full-back Emma Mitchell, who was left out of the squad for this summer's World Cup finals.

Mitchell recently opened up about her battle with mental health problems.

Shelley Kerr's Scotland began their Euro 2021 campaign with an 8-0 hammering of Cyprus at Easter Road in August.

Arsenal team-mate Lisa Evans is back among the strikers in the squad as Rosengard's Fiona Brown, Bristol City's Abi Harrison and Zoe Ness, who has just joined Lewes, drop out.

Liverpool's Christie Murray is back from injury, while fellow midfielder Rachael Boyle, of Hibernian, is recalled.

Glasgow City midfielder Sam Kerr drops out along with team-mate Nicola Docherty and fellow defenders Joelle Murray, of Hibs, and Kirsty Smith of Manchester United.

Thomas, whose family moved to Florida when she was six and has represented USA at under-23 level, signed for West Ham this summer after a season with Le Havre, having spent the previous three years with Charlotte 49ers.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Hibernian), Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo).

Defenders: Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City), Jennifer Beattie (Arsenal), Rachel Corsie (Utah Royals), Sophie Howard (Reading), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Rachel McLauchlan (Glasgow City), Emma Mitchell (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Lizzie Arnot (Manchester United), Rachael Boyle (Hibernian), Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City), Lucy Graham (Everton), Kim Little (Arsenal), Christie Murray (Liverpool), Caroline Weir (Manchester City).

Forwards: Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Claire Emslie (Orlando Pride), Lisa Evans (Arsenal), Abbi Grant (Birmingham City), Jane Ross (Manchester United), Martha Thomas (West Ham United).

