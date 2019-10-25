Joe Ledley: Wales midfielder a target for Newport County

Joe Ledley played every game for Wales in Euro 2016 despite going into the tournament with a broken leg

Newport County manager Michael Flynn says the club are hoping to sign Wales' Euro 2016 star Joe Ledley.

Ledley has been without a club since January so is able to sign outside of the transfer window as a free agent.

The 32-year-old has not played since August 2018 and left Derby hoping to find regular first team football. He has been training with his hometown club Cardiff City.

"Can we get him? I am not quite sure," Flynn explained.

Ledley, who is the Wales men's side's seventh most capped player of all-time with 77 appearances, asked Newport for tickets to watch them play against Scunthorpe last weekend.

The Exiles, who lost last season's League Two play-off final, are currently fifth in League Two, three points off top spot and one outside the automatic promotion berths, with Flynn keen to further bolster his squad.

Flynn says he has spoken to Ledley regularly this season and will talk with him next week about signing at Rodney Parade.

"He asked me for tickets, he's come to the game, I've spoken to Joe quite regularly," he said.

"Is there an opportunity there? I don't know, I'll know more next week.

"I'll speak to Joe and if there is anything, then he will come in and train first.

"He's been training with a Championship club [Cardiff] and he keeps himself in good shape, there is no fat on him.

"Is it close? No. Have I have spoken to him? Yes. Joe's only 32 and he's definitely still got a few years in him.

"Theoretically signing him is not ruled out, no. But I still think Joe could play at a higher level. So we will see."

The Exiles failed in a bid to sign another veteran Wales star, James Collins, last season.

However, Flynn feels there could be a bigger chance, geographically, of landing South Wales-based Ledley.

"It's a different situation to with James Collins, James lives Essex way and he wants to stay around that area," Flynn said.

"I did speak with James; he wants to find somewhere closer to home. I spoke to him at the start of this season as well."

Flynn also confirmed that former Swansea striker Wilfried Bony is still training with the Exiles as he considers various offers, but reiterated he will not join Newport.

Wilfried Bony has not played since representing the Ivory Coast in the African Cup of Nations

"Wilfried Bony is still here, he is in the building," he added.

"The prospect of signing him is absolutely zero, he has had a few offers and he is just waiting on the right one.

"He is good to have around the place. The players should all be watching him in training, because the intensity and amount of work he puts in, is first class.

"Everything he does he does at a tempo so they should all be watching good habits and taking them on board."