Jack Rodwell in Italy over potential move to Roma

Rodwell has been capped three times by England

Former England midfielder Jack Rodwell is in Italy over a potential move to Serie A side Roma.

No deal has been agreed but there is interest in the 28-year-old, who is a free agent after leaving Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the summer.

His move to Blackburn came after the cancellation of his £43,000-a-week contract by Sunderland following their relegation to League One in June 2018.

Rodwell had joined Sunderland for £10m in August 2014 from Manchester City.

Capped three times by England, he signed for City from boyhood club Everton for a reported £15m in August 2012, winning a medal as the Blues won the 2013-14 Premier League title.

If he signs for Roma, he will join up with compatriot Chris Smalling, who is on a season-long loan from Manchester United.