Tom Edwards: Stoke City full-back signs new four-and-a-half-year contract

Tom Edwards has made 45 first team appearances for Stoke, starting with his debut in the 7-2 defeat at Manchester City in October 2017

Highly-rated Stoke City defender Tom Edwards has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract at the Championship club.

The 20-year-old Stafford-born full-back is now tied to the Potters until at least the summer of 2024.

"Tom is an example to the young players currently in our Academy system," said chief Executive Tony Scholes. "He's been with us since he was nine.

"It's great satisfaction to see a local player rise up through the ranks."

Edwards said: "When I was coming through as a young lad, I always used to look up to the players and think they were superheroes.

"I know it might sound silly, but to be playing for the club myself and to be playing alongside some of them and training with them every single day and learning off them as well, it's a great feeling.

"I had time left on my current contract but it's nice to know that the club wanted me to sign a new one to keep me here for longer.

"It's all about working hard now to stay in the side. Hopefully we can get this club back to where we belong."

Stoke are currently 23rd in the Championship table after a slow start to the season.