Oxford United: Striker James Henry signs new two-year contract

James Henry has scored seven goals in 14 League One appearances this season

Oxford United striker James Henry has agreed a new two-year contract with the League One club.

The 30-year-old also has the option of a further 12 months to add on to the deal at the Kassam Stadium.

"It was an easy decision, I've loved my time at Oxford and I'm really enjoying my football right now," he said.

Henry joined the U's from Wolves in July 2017 and has been top scorer for the past two seasons, including 15 goals in all competitions last term.