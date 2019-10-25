Paul Jewell: Swindon Town director of football fined and banned for language towards match official

Paul Jewell (right) pictured alongside Swindon Town chairman Lee Power

Swindon Town director of football Paul Jewell has been fined £1,750 and handed an immediate three-match stadium ban by the Football Association.

It follows Jewell's behaviour at the end of the League Two match against Bradford at Valley Parade on 5 October.

He used abusive and/or insulting and/or improper words towards match officials both on and off the pitch and around the changing rooms and tunnel area.

Jewell, 55, also failed to provide his name when requested by an official.

Former Bradford City and Wigan manager Jewell joined Swindon in December 2018.