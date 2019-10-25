Oleksandr Zinchenko: Manchester City defender has knee surgery

Oleksandr Zinchenko has featured in seven of Manchester City's nine Premier League matches this season

Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko is facing a spell on the sidelines after having knee surgery.

The 22-year-old Ukraine left-back, who has played seven times for City this season, has had treatment in Spain.

It is another blow for City, who are already without centre-back Aymeric Laporte with a long-term injury.

Midfielder Rodri, who had moved to defence, appeared to suffer a hamstring injury in midweek and is a doubt for Saturday's game against Aston Villa.

Zinchenko posted a picture from his hospital bed on his Instagram account after surgery in Barcelona.

The extent of his injury and a probable return date are not yet known.

Rodri, who has been covering for Laporte in the centre of defence, appeared to suffer a hamstring injury during Tuesday's Champions League victory against Atalanta. Fellow defenders John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi have also missed games through injury this season.

Guardiola has also been forced to use midfielder Fernandinho in defence to plug the gaps.

Zinchenko had played in seven of City's nine Premier League games so far and has also helped Ukraine qualify for the Euro 2020 finals.