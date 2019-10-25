Match ends, Los Angeles Football Club 5, LA Galaxy 3.
MLS play-offs: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's LA Galaxy lose 5-3 to Los Angeles FC
-
- From the section Football
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's LA Galaxy were knocked out of the Major League Soccer Cup play-offs by Los Angeles FC in what could be the Swede's final MLS game.
The 38-year-old, whose contract expires in December, scored as his side lost 5-3 in the Western Conference semi-final.
Ex-Arsenal forward Carlos Vela scored twice in the first half to take his season's tally for LA FC to 36.
Galaxy fought back through Ibrahimovic, but Adama Diomande's late double secured LA FC's victory.
It is the first time LA FC have beaten Galaxy in the MLS - a rivalry nicknamed 'El Trafico' because of California's traffic congestion.
Ibrahimovic, who has been linked with a return to Europe, appeared to grab his crotch as he was heckled by fans as he left the field.
His second-half equaliser dragged the scores to 2-2, before Diego Rossi and substitute Diomande reasserted LA FC's lead.
Galaxy defender Rolf Feltscher gave Galaxy late hope, but Diomande chipped in his second with 10 minutes remaining.
LA FC will now face Seattle Sounders for a place in the final against either Atlanta United or Toronto.
Line-ups
Los Angeles Football Club
- 1Miller
- 3BeitashourSubstituted forZimmermanat 59'minutes
- 27Blackmon
- 4Segura
- 2Harvey
- 7Blessing
- 20Atuesta
- 24NguyenSubstituted forJakovicat 74'minutes
- 9Rossi
- 10Vela
- 17RodríguezSubstituted forDiomandeat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Jakovic
- 13Abdussalam
- 18Pérez
- 23Sisniega
- 25Zimmerman
- 26Pérez
- 99Diomande
LA Galaxy
- 1Bingham
- 21GonzálezSubstituted forFeltscherat 73'minutes
- 5Steres
- 3Polenta
- 4Romney
- 2KitchenBooked at 27minsSubstituted forÁlvarezat 78'minutes
- 8J dos Santos
- 18AntunaSubstituted forAlessandriniat 58'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 17Lletget
- 10Pavón
- 9IbrahimovicBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 6Carrasco
- 7Alessandrini
- 11Álvarez
- 12Pontius
- 14Corona
- 25Feltscher
- 28Lampson
- Referee:
- Kevin Stott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Los Angeles Football Club 5, LA Galaxy 3.
Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Adama Diomande.
Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Jordan Harvey.
Foul by Romain Alessandrini (LA Galaxy).
Dejan Jakovic (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Latif Blessing.
Offside, Los Angeles Football Club. Adama Diomande tries a through ball, but Diego Rossi is caught offside.
Corner, Los Angeles Football Club. Conceded by Sebastian Lletget.
Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Dejan Jakovic.
Attempt blocked. Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rolf Feltscher.
Booking
Romain Alessandrini (LA Galaxy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Romain Alessandrini (LA Galaxy).
Jordan Harvey (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Los Angeles Football Club. Conceded by Diego Polenta.
Goal!
Goal! Los Angeles Football Club 5, LA Galaxy 3. Adama Diomande (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eddie Segura.
Hand ball by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy).
Substitution
Substitution, LA Galaxy. Favio Álvarez replaces Perry Kitchen.
Goal!
Goal! Los Angeles Football Club 4, LA Galaxy 3. Rolf Feltscher (LA Galaxy) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Romain Alessandrini with a cross following a set piece situation.
Romain Alessandrini (LA Galaxy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Harvey (Los Angeles Football Club).
Hand ball by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy).
Substitution
Substitution, Los Angeles Football Club. Dejan Jakovic replaces Lee Nguyen.
Substitution
Substitution, LA Galaxy. Rolf Feltscher replaces Giancarlo González.
Offside, LA Galaxy. Jonathan dos Santos tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Nguyen.
Attempt missed. Romain Alessandrini (LA Galaxy) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Goal!
Goal! Los Angeles Football Club 4, LA Galaxy 2. Adama Diomande (Los Angeles Football Club) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diego Rossi with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Los Angeles Football Club 3, LA Galaxy 2. Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carlos Vela.
Attempt saved. Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Romain Alessandrini (LA Galaxy) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Romain Alessandrini (LA Galaxy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Harvey (Los Angeles Football Club).
Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sebastian Lletget.
Adama Diomande (Los Angeles Football Club) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Corner, Los Angeles Football Club. Conceded by David Bingham.
Attempt saved. Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlos Vela with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Los Angeles Football Club. Walker Zimmerman replaces Steven Beitashour.
Substitution
Substitution, Los Angeles Football Club. Adama Diomande replaces Brian Rodríguez.