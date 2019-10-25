United States Major League Soccer
Los Angeles Football Club5LA Galaxy3

MLS play-offs: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's LA Galaxy lose 5-3 to Los Angeles FC

Zlatan Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored 30 goals for LA Galaxy this season

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's LA Galaxy were knocked out of the Major League Soccer Cup play-offs by Los Angeles FC in what could be the Swede's final MLS game.

The 38-year-old, whose contract expires in December, scored as his side lost 5-3 in the Western Conference semi-final.

Ex-Arsenal forward Carlos Vela scored twice in the first half to take his season's tally for LA FC to 36.

Galaxy fought back through Ibrahimovic, but Adama Diomande's late double secured LA FC's victory.

It is the first time LA FC have beaten Galaxy in the MLS - a rivalry nicknamed 'El Trafico' because of California's traffic congestion.

Ibrahimovic, who has been linked with a return to Europe, appeared to grab his crotch as he was heckled by fans as he left the field.

His second-half equaliser dragged the scores to 2-2, before Diego Rossi and substitute Diomande reasserted LA FC's lead.

Galaxy defender Rolf Feltscher gave Galaxy late hope, but Diomande chipped in his second with 10 minutes remaining.

LA FC will now face Seattle Sounders for a place in the final against either Atlanta United or Toronto.

Line-ups

Los Angeles Football Club

  • 1Miller
  • 3BeitashourSubstituted forZimmermanat 59'minutes
  • 27Blackmon
  • 4Segura
  • 2Harvey
  • 7Blessing
  • 20Atuesta
  • 24NguyenSubstituted forJakovicat 74'minutes
  • 9Rossi
  • 10Vela
  • 17RodríguezSubstituted forDiomandeat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Jakovic
  • 13Abdussalam
  • 18Pérez
  • 23Sisniega
  • 25Zimmerman
  • 26Pérez
  • 99Diomande

LA Galaxy

  • 1Bingham
  • 21GonzálezSubstituted forFeltscherat 73'minutes
  • 5Steres
  • 3Polenta
  • 4Romney
  • 2KitchenBooked at 27minsSubstituted forÁlvarezat 78'minutes
  • 8J dos Santos
  • 18AntunaSubstituted forAlessandriniat 58'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 17Lletget
  • 10Pavón
  • 9IbrahimovicBooked at 86mins

Substitutes

  • 6Carrasco
  • 7Alessandrini
  • 11Álvarez
  • 12Pontius
  • 14Corona
  • 25Feltscher
  • 28Lampson
Referee:
Kevin Stott

Match Stats

Home TeamLos Angeles Football ClubAway TeamLA Galaxy
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home12
Away16
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Los Angeles Football Club 5, LA Galaxy 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Los Angeles Football Club 5, LA Galaxy 3.

Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Adama Diomande.

Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Jordan Harvey.

Foul by Romain Alessandrini (LA Galaxy).

Dejan Jakovic (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Latif Blessing.

Offside, Los Angeles Football Club. Adama Diomande tries a through ball, but Diego Rossi is caught offside.

Corner, Los Angeles Football Club. Conceded by Sebastian Lletget.

Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Dejan Jakovic.

Attempt blocked. Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rolf Feltscher.

Booking

Romain Alessandrini (LA Galaxy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Romain Alessandrini (LA Galaxy).

Jordan Harvey (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Los Angeles Football Club. Conceded by Diego Polenta.

Goal!

Goal! Los Angeles Football Club 5, LA Galaxy 3. Adama Diomande (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eddie Segura.

Hand ball by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy).

Substitution

Substitution, LA Galaxy. Favio Álvarez replaces Perry Kitchen.

Goal!

Goal! Los Angeles Football Club 4, LA Galaxy 3. Rolf Feltscher (LA Galaxy) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Romain Alessandrini with a cross following a set piece situation.

Romain Alessandrini (LA Galaxy) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jordan Harvey (Los Angeles Football Club).

Hand ball by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy).

Substitution

Substitution, Los Angeles Football Club. Dejan Jakovic replaces Lee Nguyen.

Substitution

Substitution, LA Galaxy. Rolf Feltscher replaces Giancarlo González.

Offside, LA Galaxy. Jonathan dos Santos tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Nguyen.

Attempt missed. Romain Alessandrini (LA Galaxy) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Goal!

Goal! Los Angeles Football Club 4, LA Galaxy 2. Adama Diomande (Los Angeles Football Club) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diego Rossi with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Los Angeles Football Club 3, LA Galaxy 2. Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carlos Vela.

Attempt saved. Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Romain Alessandrini (LA Galaxy) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Romain Alessandrini (LA Galaxy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Harvey (Los Angeles Football Club).

Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sebastian Lletget.

Adama Diomande (Los Angeles Football Club) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.

Corner, Los Angeles Football Club. Conceded by David Bingham.

Attempt saved. Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlos Vela with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Los Angeles Football Club. Walker Zimmerman replaces Steven Beitashour.

Substitution

Substitution, Los Angeles Football Club. Adama Diomande replaces Brian Rodríguez.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 25th October 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1New York City FC341810663422164
2Atlanta United FC341841258431558
3Philadelphia Union34167115850855
4Toronto FC341311105752550
5D.C. United341311104238450
6New York Red Bulls34146145351248
7New England Revolution341112115057-745
8Chicago Fire341012125547842
9Montreal Impact34125174760-1341
10Columbus Crew SC34108163947-838
11Orlando City SC34910154452-837
12FC Cincinnati3466223175-4424

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Los Angeles Football Club34219485374872
2Seattle Sounders FC34168105249356
3Real Salt Lake34165134641553
4Minnesota United FC34158115243953
5LA Galaxy34163155859-151
6Portland Timbers34147135249349
7FC Dallas34139125446848
8San Jose Earthquakes34135165255-344
9Colorado Rapids34126165863-542
10Houston Dynamo34124184959-1040
11Sporting Kansas City34108164967-1838
12Vancouver Whitecaps FC34810163759-2234
View full United States Major League Soccer tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you