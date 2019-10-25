MLS play-offs: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's LA Galaxy lose 5-3 to Los Angeles FC

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored 30 goals for LA Galaxy this season

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's LA Galaxy were knocked out of the Major League Soccer Cup play-offs by Los Angeles FC in what could be the Swede's final MLS game.

The 38-year-old, whose contract expires in December, scored as his side lost 5-3 in the Western Conference semi-final.

Ex-Arsenal forward Carlos Vela scored twice in the first half to take his season's tally for LA FC to 36.

Galaxy fought back through Ibrahimovic, but Adama Diomande's late double secured LA FC's victory.

It is the first time LA FC have beaten Galaxy in the MLS - a rivalry nicknamed 'El Trafico' because of California's traffic congestion.

Ibrahimovic, who has been linked with a return to Europe, appeared to grab his crotch as he was heckled by fans as he left the field.

His second-half equaliser dragged the scores to 2-2, before Diego Rossi and substitute Diomande reasserted LA FC's lead.

Galaxy defender Rolf Feltscher gave Galaxy late hope, but Diomande chipped in his second with 10 minutes remaining.

LA FC will now face Seattle Sounders for a place in the final against either Atlanta United or Toronto.