Match ends, Dundee 2, Morton 1.
Dundee v Greenock Morton
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Dundee
- 20Hazard
- 2Kerr
- 3McGhee
- 5Forster
- 23MarshallSubstituted forMackieat 16'minutes
- 8Byrne
- 14Dorrans
- 11McDaid
- 10McGowanSubstituted forNessat 75'minutes
- 9NelsonSubstituted forJohnsonat 68'minutes
- 28Hemmings
Substitutes
- 4Ness
- 6Meekings
- 12Ferrie
- 17McPake
- 18Johnson
- 19Robertson
- 21Mackie
Morton
- 1Ramsbottom
- 3Welsh
- 5Grant
- 30Baird
- 16Strapp
- 6Jacobs
- 9MuirheadBooked at 50mins
- 8McAlisterSubstituted forNesbittat 89'minutes
- 7MillarSubstituted forLyonat 83'minutes
- 11McHughSubstituted forSuttonat 76'minutes
- 14Salkeld
Substitutes
- 4McLean
- 10Nesbitt
- 17Lyon
- 18Blues
- 20Rogers
- 21Sutton
- 32King
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 4,228
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee 2, Morton 1.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Jordon Forster.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Aidan Nesbitt replaces Jim McAlister.
Jordon Forster (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron Salkeld (Morton).
Foul by Kane Hemmings (Dundee).
Peter Grant (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Reece Lyon replaces Chris Millar.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 2, Morton 1. Jamie Ness (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Graham Dorrans.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Peter Grant.
Jordan McGhee (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Sutton (Morton).
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. John Sutton replaces Bob McHugh.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Jamie Ness replaces Paul McGowan.
Graham Dorrans (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Millar (Morton).
Attempt blocked. Graham Dorrans (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Bob McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Declan McDaid (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Stephen Welsh (Morton).
Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).
Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Danny Johnson replaces Andrew Nelson.
Attempt saved. Sean Mackie (Dundee) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 1, Morton 1. Cameron Salkeld (Morton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robbie Muirhead.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 1, Morton 0. Kane Hemmings (Dundee) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Graham Dorrans.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Kyle Jacobs.
Shaun Byrne (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Millar (Morton).
Attempt missed. Jordon Forster (Dundee) header from very close range is too high.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Sam Ramsbottom.
Attempt saved. Graham Dorrans (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Andrew Nelson (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Robbie Muirhead (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie Muirhead (Morton).
Attempt missed. Kane Hemmings (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dundee 0, Morton 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dundee 0, Morton 0.