Barnsley v Bristol City
Barnsley could welcome back goalkeeper Samuel Radlinger for the first time since August as they chase a first win since the opening day of the season.
Defender Aapo Halme is fit after missing the past two games with injury.
Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou serves the second of his three-match ban for his red card in the win over Charlton.
Korey Smith (foot) and Tomas Kalas (hamstring) could both return to the squad.
Match facts
- The last seven league meetings between Barnsley and Bristol City have produced 33 goals at an average of 4.7 per game.
- Bristol City have scored at least twice in 14 of their last 15 league games against Barnsley (W8 D5 L2), doing so in each of their last seven against them (19 goals).
- Barnsley are winless in 13 league matches (D5 L8), last enduring a longer run between January and April 1959 (15 matches).
- Bristol City have lost just one of their last 14 matches in all competitions (W6 D7 L1), losing 3-0 in their last away Championship game against Luton Town.
- Eight of the last nine goals conceded by Barnsley in the Championship have been scored in the second half.
- Since leaving Barnsley in February 2016, Lee Johnson has faced the Tykes on four occasions - all in the Championship - and lost none of those games (W2 D2 L0).