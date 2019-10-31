Barnsley v Bristol City

Barnsley forward Jacob Brown scored his first goal of the season in last week's defeat at Huddersfield

Barnsley could welcome back goalkeeper Samuel Radlinger for the first time since August as they chase a first win since the opening day of the season.

Defender Aapo Halme is fit after missing the past two games with injury.

Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou serves the second of his three-match ban for his red card in the win over Charlton.

Korey Smith (foot) and Tomas Kalas (hamstring) could both return to the squad.

Match facts