Championship
Barnsley19:45Bristol City
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Bristol City

Jacob Brown
Barnsley forward Jacob Brown scored his first goal of the season in last week's defeat at Huddersfield
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 GMT on Friday

Barnsley could welcome back goalkeeper Samuel Radlinger for the first time since August as they chase a first win since the opening day of the season.

Defender Aapo Halme is fit after missing the past two games with injury.

Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou serves the second of his three-match ban for his red card in the win over Charlton.

Korey Smith (foot) and Tomas Kalas (hamstring) could both return to the squad.

Match facts

  • The last seven league meetings between Barnsley and Bristol City have produced 33 goals at an average of 4.7 per game.
  • Bristol City have scored at least twice in 14 of their last 15 league games against Barnsley (W8 D5 L2), doing so in each of their last seven against them (19 goals).
  • Barnsley are winless in 13 league matches (D5 L8), last enduring a longer run between January and April 1959 (15 matches).
  • Bristol City have lost just one of their last 14 matches in all competitions (W6 D7 L1), losing 3-0 in their last away Championship game against Luton Town.
  • Eight of the last nine goals conceded by Barnsley in the Championship have been scored in the second half.
  • Since leaving Barnsley in February 2016, Lee Johnson has faced the Tykes on four occasions - all in the Championship - and lost none of those games (W2 D2 L0).

Friday 1st November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom147612617927
2Preston1474327161125
3Leeds14743178925
4Swansea147431813525
5Sheff Wed147341810824
6Bristol City146622219324
7Fulham146532314923
8QPR147252426-223
9Charlton146442116522
10Nottm Forest136431712522
11Birmingham147161416-222
12Brentford146351812621
13Hull145452020019
14Cardiff144641920-118
15Millwall144641619-318
16Derby144641620-418
17Blackburn144371721-415
18Wigan144371219-715
19Luton144282125-414
20Huddersfield143471621-513
21Reading133371419-512
22Middlesbrough142661117-612
23Stoke1422101325-128
24Barnsley141581227-158
