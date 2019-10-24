Marta: Brazil legend signs new Orlando Pride contract

Media playback is not supported on this device Marta scores penalty to become all-time World Cup top scorer

Six-time world player of the year Marta has signed a new, undisclosed-length deal with American team Orlando Pride.

The 33-year-old Brazil forward has been with the Florida-based outfit - who are coached by English ex-Birmingham City Women boss Marc Skinner - since 2017.

"It's wonderful for the club and the fans to have Marta, whose career speaks for itself, back with the Pride next season," Skinner told the club website.

"She is effervescent. Nothing compares to her experience and passion."

She has scored 23 goals and provided 10 assists in 54 Pride appearances - more goals and assists than anyone else in the team's four seasons in America's National Women's Soccer League [NWSL].

This summer she became the first player - male or female - to score at five different World Cups and then moved above Germany men's striker Miroslav Klose's 16 career World Cup goals, with her 17th.

