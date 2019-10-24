Celtic 2-1 Lazio: Neil Lennon says win was 'Champions League quality'

Christopher Jullien's late header ensured Celtic remained top of their group

Celtic are in a "great position" after coming from behind to beat Lazio in a game that manager Neil Lennon described as "Champions League quality".

The Scottish champions trailed at the break, but Ryan Christie's leveller and Christopher Jullien's winner preserved their place at the summit of Group E.

When asked where the win ranks, Lennon said it was "certainly up there" with his best European occasions.

"It's a very proud night for everyone associated with the club," he said.

"It's so important to win your home games, and that to me was Champions League-quality with the tempo that the game was played at.

"Lazio came to really play, so for us to get on the positive side of that result was fantastic. Yes, we have seven points now but there is still a lot of work left to be done in the group to ensure that we qualify."

Across his two spells as Celtic manager, Lennon has had several significant European results, including a famous win over Barcelona in 2012.

But this victory over a side currently seventh in Serie A made for a rousing night at Celtic Park.

"You could see it's a learning curve for some players, there's a bit of naivety," Lennon said. "But over the piece to go toe-to-toe with Lazio and come away with three points is a huge shot in the arm.

"We look forward to the match in Rome now but we know how difficult that's going to be on the evidence of what we've seen tonight."

'It was a really special night' - analysis

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner on Sportsound

Last year and the year before, we were watching European games and not knowing what Celtic was going to turn up. I think they look stronger now and have a better balance.

They have a stronger squad than when Brendan Rodgers was here. Rodgers' team played good football but they were open in Europe under him. I think they can go to Rome and match Lazio.

Credit to Neil Lennon he made the changes that turned the game in Celtic's favour. The fans were up for it and it really was a special European night here.