Europa League - Group D
PSV Eindhoven20:00LASK
Venue: Philips Stadion, Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven v LASK

Line-ups

PSV Eindhoven

  • 1Zoet
  • 22Dumfries
  • 4Viergever
  • 6Schwaab
  • 32Sadilek
  • 25Doan
  • 18Rosario
  • 15Gutiérrez
  • 24Ihattaren
  • 10Bergwijn
  • 19Gakpo

Substitutes

  • 5Baumgartl
  • 7Tué Na Bangna
  • 11Mitroglou
  • 21Ruiter
  • 28Boscagli
  • 30Thomas
  • 33Teze

LASK

  • 1Schlager
  • 6Wiesinger
  • 18Trauner
  • 5Filipovic
  • 26Ranftl
  • 25Holland
  • 8Michorl
  • 16Potzmann
  • 27Goiginger
  • 29Raguz
  • 28Frieser

Substitutes

  • 7Renner
  • 9de Mello
  • 19Müller
  • 20Tetteh
  • 23Haudum
  • 33Sabitzer
  • 36Gebauer
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla22004046
2FK Qarabag31116604
3F91 Dudelange210157-23
4Apoel Nicosia301257-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen21102114
2Dynamo Kiev21101014
3Malmö FF201112-11
4Lugano201101-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Getafe22003126
2FC Basel21107254
3Trabzonspor201123-11
4FK Krasnodar200217-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven22007346
2Sporting21014403
3LASK21012203
4Rosenborg200215-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21103124
2CFR Cluj210123-13
3Lazio21013303
4Rennes201123-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007076
2Standard Liege210124-23
3Frankfurt210113-23
4Vitória Guimarães200203-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys32015326
2Rangers31113304
3FC Porto311134-14
4Feyenoord310223-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol32104137
2Ludogorets32018266
3Ferencvárosi TC302114-32
4CSKA Moscow301217-61

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg32106337
2KAA Gent31115504
3Oleksandria302135-22
4Saint-Étienne302145-12

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma32106157
2RZ Pellets WAC31205145
3Istanbul Basaksehir302115-42
4B Mgladbach301216-51

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves32013216
2Sporting Braga31204315
3Slovan Bratislava31117614
4Besiktas301236-31

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd32102027
2AZ Alkmaar31204225
3Partizan Belgrade31114404
4FC Astana300315-40
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you