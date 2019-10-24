Eintracht Frankfurt v Standard Liege
Line-ups
Frankfurt
- 32Rönnow
- 19Abraham
- 20Hasebe
- 13Hinteregger
- 17Rode
- 24da Costa
- 8Sow
- 15Kamada
- 10Kostic
- 11Gacinovic
- 39Mendes Paciência
Substitutes
- 2Ndicka
- 5Fernandes
- 7Joveljic
- 22Chandler
- 25Durm
- 28Kohr
- 37Zimmermann
Standard Liege
- 30Milinkovic-Savic
- 21Fai
- 4Lavalée
- 34Laifis
- 24Gavory
- 28Bastien
- 8Cimirot
- 10Carcela-González
- 18Boljevic
- 19Amallah
- 7Cop
Substitutes
- 16Bodart
- 17Oularé
- 22Lestienne
- 23Miangue
- 25Avenatti Dovillabichus
- 27Vojvoda
- 40M'Poku
- Referee:
- Daniel Stefanski