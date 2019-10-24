Europa League - Group F
Frankfurt20:00Standard Liege
Venue: Commerzbank-Arena, Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt v Standard Liege

Line-ups

Frankfurt

  • 32Rönnow
  • 19Abraham
  • 20Hasebe
  • 13Hinteregger
  • 17Rode
  • 24da Costa
  • 8Sow
  • 15Kamada
  • 10Kostic
  • 11Gacinovic
  • 39Mendes Paciência

Substitutes

  • 2Ndicka
  • 5Fernandes
  • 7Joveljic
  • 22Chandler
  • 25Durm
  • 28Kohr
  • 37Zimmermann

Standard Liege

  • 30Milinkovic-Savic
  • 21Fai
  • 4Lavalée
  • 34Laifis
  • 24Gavory
  • 28Bastien
  • 8Cimirot
  • 10Carcela-González
  • 18Boljevic
  • 19Amallah
  • 7Cop

Substitutes

  • 16Bodart
  • 17Oularé
  • 22Lestienne
  • 23Miangue
  • 25Avenatti Dovillabichus
  • 27Vojvoda
  • 40M'Poku
Referee:
Daniel Stefanski

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla22004046
2FK Qarabag31116604
3F91 Dudelange210157-23
4Apoel Nicosia301257-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen21102114
2Dynamo Kiev21101014
3Malmö FF201112-11
4Lugano201101-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Getafe22003126
2FC Basel21107254
3Trabzonspor201123-11
4FK Krasnodar200217-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven22007346
2Sporting21014403
3LASK21012203
4Rosenborg200215-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21103124
2CFR Cluj210123-13
3Lazio21013303
4Rennes201123-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007076
2Standard Liege210124-23
3Frankfurt210113-23
4Vitória Guimarães200203-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys32015326
2Rangers31113304
3FC Porto311134-14
4Feyenoord310223-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol32104137
2Ludogorets32018266
3Ferencvárosi TC302114-32
4CSKA Moscow301217-61

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg32106337
2KAA Gent31115504
3Oleksandria302135-22
4Saint-Étienne302145-12

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma32106157
2RZ Pellets WAC31205145
3Istanbul Basaksehir302115-42
4B Mgladbach301216-51

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves32013216
2Sporting Braga31204315
3Slovan Bratislava31117614
4Besiktas301236-31

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd32102027
2AZ Alkmaar31204225
3Partizan Belgrade31114404
4FC Astana300315-40
