Europa League - Group B
Malmö FF20:00Lugano
Venue: Malmö New Stadion, Sweden

Malmö FF v Lugano

Line-ups

Malmö FF

  • 27Dahlin
  • 2Larsson
  • 24Nielsen
  • 3Knudsen
  • 32Berget
  • 6Lewicki
  • 7Bachirou
  • 20Innocent
  • 5Rieks
  • 8Traustason
  • 11Molins

Substitutes

  • 1Melichárek
  • 4Safari
  • 9Rosenberg
  • 16Beijmo
  • 17Bengtsson
  • 18Gall
  • 23Antonsson

Lugano

  • 46Baumann
  • 18Yao Guy
  • 5Maric
  • 30Daprelà
  • 21Obexer
  • 20Custodio da Costa
  • 14Sabbatini
  • 24Lovric
  • 10Bottani
  • 19Gerndt
  • 11de Souza Júnior

Substitutes

  • 1Da Costa
  • 4Kecskés
  • 9Holender
  • 23Dalmonte
  • 27Sasere
  • 68Rodríguez
  • 70Aratore
Referee:
Robert Harvey

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla22004046
2FK Qarabag31116604
3F91 Dudelange210157-23
4Apoel Nicosia301257-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen21102114
2Dynamo Kiev21101014
3Malmö FF201112-11
4Lugano201101-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Getafe22003126
2FC Basel21107254
3Trabzonspor201123-11
4FK Krasnodar200217-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven22007346
2Sporting21014403
3LASK21012203
4Rosenborg200215-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21103124
2CFR Cluj210123-13
3Lazio21013303
4Rennes201123-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007076
2Standard Liege210124-23
3Frankfurt210113-23
4Vitória Guimarães200203-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys32015326
2Rangers31113304
3FC Porto311134-14
4Feyenoord310223-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol32104137
2Ludogorets32018266
3Ferencvárosi TC302114-32
4CSKA Moscow301217-61

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg32106337
2KAA Gent31115504
3Oleksandria302135-22
4Saint-Étienne302145-12

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma32106157
2RZ Pellets WAC31205145
3Istanbul Basaksehir302115-42
4B Mgladbach301216-51

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves32013216
2Sporting Braga31204315
3Slovan Bratislava31117614
4Besiktas301236-31

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd32102027
2AZ Alkmaar31204225
3Partizan Belgrade31114404
4FC Astana300315-40
View full Europa League tables

