Europa League - Group C
Getafe20:00FC Basel
Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, Spain

Getafe v FC Basel

Line-ups

Getafe

  • 1Chichizola
  • 12Nyom
  • 2Dakonam
  • 4González
  • 14García
  • 8Portillo
  • 20Maksimovic
  • 21Fajr
  • 25Kenedy
  • 19Molina
  • 9Rodríguez

Substitutes

  • 6Cabrera
  • 7Mata
  • 13Soria
  • 15Cucurella
  • 18Arambarri
  • 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
  • 26Duro

FC Basel

  • 13Nikolic
  • 5Widmer
  • 4Cömert
  • 6Alderete
  • 28Petretta
  • 34Xhaka
  • 20Frei
  • 14Stocker
  • 7Zuffi
  • 33Bua
  • 99Ademi

Substitutes

  • 10Campo
  • 15Riveros
  • 19Pululu
  • 30Zhegrova
  • 36Bergström
  • 44Pukaj
  • 98Mendonça Cabral
Referee:
Jerome Brisard

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla22004046
2FK Qarabag31116604
3F91 Dudelange210157-23
4Apoel Nicosia301257-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen21102114
2Dynamo Kiev21101014
3Malmö FF201112-11
4Lugano201101-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Getafe22003126
2FC Basel21107254
3Trabzonspor201123-11
4FK Krasnodar200217-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven22007346
2Sporting21014403
3LASK21012203
4Rosenborg200215-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21103124
2CFR Cluj210123-13
3Lazio21013303
4Rennes201123-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007076
2Standard Liege210124-23
3Frankfurt210113-23
4Vitória Guimarães200203-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys32015326
2Rangers31113304
3FC Porto311134-14
4Feyenoord310223-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol32104137
2Ludogorets32018266
3Ferencvárosi TC302114-32
4CSKA Moscow301217-61

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg32106337
2KAA Gent31115504
3Oleksandria302135-22
4Saint-Étienne302145-12

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma32106157
2RZ Pellets WAC31205145
3Istanbul Basaksehir302115-42
4B Mgladbach301216-51

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves32013216
2Sporting Braga31204315
3Slovan Bratislava31117614
4Besiktas301236-31

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd32102027
2AZ Alkmaar31204225
3Partizan Belgrade31114404
4FC Astana300315-40
View full Europa League tables

