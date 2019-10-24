Nick Daws: AFC Wimbledon appoint assistant manager to new boss Glyn Hodges

Nick Daws has also previously coached at Barnsley, Rotherham and QPR

AFC Wimbledon have appointed former Scunthorpe United boss Nick Daws as Glyn Hodges' assistant manager.

Hodges was named as the Kingsmeadow club's new manager on Wednesday, after a spell in caretaker charge.

Daws, who was briefly in charge of the Iron in 2018, had been Wimbledon's head of recruitment since January.

Coaches Vaughan Ryan and Mark Robinson will remain on Hodges' backroom staff around the first team with the Dons, who are 21st in League One.