Porto 1-1 Rangers: Steven Gerrard targets repeat Europa League displays

Steven Gerrard would be "surprised" if Rangers do not qualify for the Europa League knockout stage if they can replicate their display against Porto.

The Scottish Premiership side earned an impressive 1-1 draw in Portugal to sit second in Group G after three games.

Young Boys are two points clear in first, while Rangers are on the same point as Porto, with Feyenoord last.

"That's the level we need to bottle and find if we want to get out of this group," Gerrard said.

"Some draws feel like defeats, like the weekend when we didn't do ourselves justice, we weren't Rangers. But some points feel more important.

"I think that was our best performance in Europe for large parts. I'm not going to get carried away but that is a big point."

Luis Diaz's stunning strike from distance rocketed the hosts into a first-half lead following a cagey start.

However, Alfredo Morelos' 10th European goal of the campaign cancelled that out within eight minutes, with the Colombian also hitting the bar and being denied by Porto goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin.

"I think tonight you saw the importance [of Morelos] to me and to Rangers," said Gerrard, whose side welcome Porto next before facing Feyenoord in Rotterdam and finishing at home to Young Boys.

"It's the reason there's so much fuss and talk about Alfredo and why he's linked with so many teams. It's because he's an outstanding footballer. Tonight he showed the reason why we have to keep him here.

"For us to be successful moving forward he is a key component."

'Rangers in the right frame of mind' - analysis

Former Rangers winger and BBC Scotland pundit Neil McCann in Portugal

The Porto goal was special but I thought the Rangers goal was of such high calibre. It was right on the money. Some of the football that Rangers played overall was brilliant but the goal was quite special.

Tactically Steven Gerrard got it spot on and I thought the players were superb. Porto will come to Glasgow thinking they can get a result, but I think Rangers can do the job there.

The away game [against Feyenoord], if they can sneak something from that it leaves us with Young Boys coming to Glasgow.

I think Rangers are better than Young Boys. I know they got a special result tonight themselves but I think on the back of this performance that Rangers will be in a right good frame of mind.