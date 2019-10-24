Europa League - Group I
KAA Gent17:55Wolfsburg
Venue: Ghelamco Arena, Belgium

KAA Gent v VfL Wolfsburg

Line-ups

KAA Gent

  • 1Kaminski
  • 23Lustig
  • 32Plastun
  • 5Ngadeu-Ngadjui
  • 21Asare
  • 24Kums
  • 6Owusu
  • 8Odjidja-Ofoe
  • 16David
  • 7Yaremchuk
  • 29Depoitre

Substitutes

  • 9Bezus
  • 11Diarra Dompé
  • 13Kvilitaia
  • 15Mohammadi
  • 19Dejaegere
  • 26Coosemans
  • 28Bronn

Wolfsburg

  • 12Pervan
  • 32Tisserand
  • 31Knoche
  • 5Bruma
  • 2de Asevedo Furtado
  • 27Arnold
  • 23Guilavogui
  • 8Steffen
  • 40Santos Sa
  • 9Weghorst
  • 7Brekalo

Substitutes

  • 10Malli
  • 13Gerhardt
  • 15Roussillon
  • 19Mbabu
  • 22Nmecha
  • 25Brooks
  • 36Menzel
Referee:
Sergei Ivanov

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla22004046
2FK Qarabag21014403
3F91 Dudelange210157-23
4Apoel Nicosia200235-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen21102114
2Dynamo Kiev21101014
3Malmö FF201112-11
4Lugano201101-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Getafe22003126
2FC Basel21107254
3Trabzonspor201123-11
4FK Krasnodar200217-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven22007346
2Sporting21014403
3LASK21012203
4Rosenborg200215-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21103124
2CFR Cluj210123-13
3Lazio21013303
4Rennes201123-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007076
2Standard Liege210124-23
3Frankfurt210113-23
4Vitória Guimarães200203-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord21012113
2Young Boys21013303
3Rangers21012203
4FC Porto210123-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ludogorets22008176
2Espanyol21103124
3Ferencvárosi TC201114-31
4CSKA Moscow200217-60

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg21104224
2KAA Gent21104314
3Saint-Étienne201134-11
4Oleksandria201124-21

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma21105144
2RZ Pellets WAC21105144
3B Mgladbach201115-41
4Istanbul Basaksehir201115-41

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovan Bratislava21106424
2Sporting Braga21103214
3Wolves21011103
4Besiktas200225-30

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partizan Belgrade21104314
2Man Utd21101014
3AZ Alkmaar20202202
4FC Astana200213-20
