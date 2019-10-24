KAA Gent v VfL Wolfsburg
Line-ups
KAA Gent
- 1Kaminski
- 23Lustig
- 32Plastun
- 5Ngadeu-Ngadjui
- 21Asare
- 24Kums
- 6Owusu
- 8Odjidja-Ofoe
- 16David
- 7Yaremchuk
- 29Depoitre
Substitutes
- 9Bezus
- 11Diarra Dompé
- 13Kvilitaia
- 15Mohammadi
- 19Dejaegere
- 26Coosemans
- 28Bronn
Wolfsburg
- 12Pervan
- 32Tisserand
- 31Knoche
- 5Bruma
- 2de Asevedo Furtado
- 27Arnold
- 23Guilavogui
- 8Steffen
- 40Santos Sa
- 9Weghorst
- 7Brekalo
Substitutes
- 10Malli
- 13Gerhardt
- 15Roussillon
- 19Mbabu
- 22Nmecha
- 25Brooks
- 36Menzel
- Referee:
- Sergei Ivanov