Europa League - Group J
Roma17:55B Mgladbach
Venue: Olimpico, Italy

Roma v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Line-ups

Roma

  • 13López
  • 23Mancini
  • 20Fazio
  • 6Smalling
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 21Veretout
  • 27Pastore
  • 11Kolarov
  • 22Zaniolo
  • 99Kluivert
  • 9Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 8Perotti
  • 24Florenzi
  • 48Antonucci
  • 53Riccardi
  • 61Calafiori
  • 83Mirante

B Mgladbach

  • 1Sommer
  • 18Lainer
  • 24Jantschke
  • 30Elvedi
  • 25Bensebaini
  • 6Kramer
  • 8Zakaria
  • 7Herrmann
  • 32Neuhaus
  • 10Thuram
  • 36Embolo

Substitutes

  • 13Stindl
  • 15Beyer
  • 17Wendt
  • 22Bénes
  • 23Hofmann
  • 31Grün
  • 34Noß
Referee:
William Collum

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla22004046
2FK Qarabag21014403
3F91 Dudelange210157-23
4Apoel Nicosia200235-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen21102114
2Dynamo Kiev21101014
3Malmö FF201112-11
4Lugano201101-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Getafe22003126
2FC Basel21107254
3Trabzonspor201123-11
4FK Krasnodar200217-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven22007346
2Sporting21014403
3LASK21012203
4Rosenborg200215-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21103124
2CFR Cluj210123-13
3Lazio21013303
4Rennes201123-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007076
2Standard Liege210124-23
3Frankfurt210113-23
4Vitória Guimarães200203-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord21012113
2Young Boys21013303
3Rangers21012203
4FC Porto210123-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ludogorets22008176
2Espanyol21103124
3Ferencvárosi TC201114-31
4CSKA Moscow200217-60

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg21104224
2KAA Gent21104314
3Saint-Étienne201134-11
4Oleksandria201124-21

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma21105144
2RZ Pellets WAC21105144
3B Mgladbach201115-41
4Istanbul Basaksehir201115-41

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovan Bratislava21106424
2Sporting Braga21103214
3Wolves21011103
4Besiktas200225-30

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partizan Belgrade21104314
2Man Utd21101014
3AZ Alkmaar20202202
4FC Astana200213-20
