FK Qarabag v Apoel Nicosia
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
FK Qarabag
- 1Begovic
- 5Medvedev
- 55Huseynov
- 14Sadiqov
- 3Ferreira Silva
- 8Marcos Madera
- 2Qarayev
- 20Almeida de Oliveira
- 10Quintana Sosa
- 99Gueye
- 17Zoubir
Substitutes
- 4Mammadov
- 6Slavchev
- 7Abdullayev
- 11Emreli
- 13da Silva
- 18Ibrahimli
- 21Hajiyev
Apoel Nicosia
- 27Belec
- 29Vouros
- 90Savic
- 30Merkis
- 44Ioannou
- 14Matic
- 6Gentsoglou
- 8Vieira de Souza
- 91Mihajlovic
- 9Hallenius
- 20Pavlovic
Substitutes
- 7Efrem
- 17Jakolis
- 23Reis Graça
- 46Aloneftis
- 89Bezjak
- 95dos Santos Saldanha
- 99Waterman
- Referee:
- Filip Glova