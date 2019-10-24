Europa League - Group A
FK Qarabag17:55Apoel Nicosia
Venue: Tofik Bakhramov Stadium, Azerbaijan

FK Qarabag v Apoel Nicosia

Line-ups

FK Qarabag

  • 1Begovic
  • 5Medvedev
  • 55Huseynov
  • 14Sadiqov
  • 3Ferreira Silva
  • 8Marcos Madera
  • 2Qarayev
  • 20Almeida de Oliveira
  • 10Quintana Sosa
  • 99Gueye
  • 17Zoubir

Substitutes

  • 4Mammadov
  • 6Slavchev
  • 7Abdullayev
  • 11Emreli
  • 13da Silva
  • 18Ibrahimli
  • 21Hajiyev

Apoel Nicosia

  • 27Belec
  • 29Vouros
  • 90Savic
  • 30Merkis
  • 44Ioannou
  • 14Matic
  • 6Gentsoglou
  • 8Vieira de Souza
  • 91Mihajlovic
  • 9Hallenius
  • 20Pavlovic

Substitutes

  • 7Efrem
  • 17Jakolis
  • 23Reis Graça
  • 46Aloneftis
  • 89Bezjak
  • 95dos Santos Saldanha
  • 99Waterman
Referee:
Filip Glova

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla22004046
2FK Qarabag21014403
3F91 Dudelange210157-23
4Apoel Nicosia200235-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen21102114
2Dynamo Kiev21101014
3Malmö FF201112-11
4Lugano201101-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Getafe22003126
2FC Basel21107254
3Trabzonspor201123-11
4FK Krasnodar200217-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven22007346
2Sporting21014403
3LASK21012203
4Rosenborg200215-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21103124
2CFR Cluj210123-13
3Lazio21013303
4Rennes201123-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007076
2Standard Liege210124-23
3Frankfurt210113-23
4Vitória Guimarães200203-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord21012113
2Young Boys21013303
3Rangers21012203
4FC Porto210123-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ludogorets22008176
2Espanyol21103124
3Ferencvárosi TC201114-31
4CSKA Moscow200217-60

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg21104224
2KAA Gent21104314
3Saint-Étienne201134-11
4Oleksandria201124-21

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma21105144
2RZ Pellets WAC21105144
3B Mgladbach201115-41
4Istanbul Basaksehir201115-41

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovan Bratislava21106424
2Sporting Braga21103214
3Wolves21011103
4Besiktas200225-30

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partizan Belgrade21104314
2Man Utd21101014
3AZ Alkmaar20202202
4FC Astana200213-20
