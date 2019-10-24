Irish Premiership: Glentoran 'moving in the right direction' - McDermott

Patrick McClean and Cathair Friel in action during Glentoran's 2-1 win over Ballymena in August

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott says his side are "moving in the right direction" as they prepare to face Ballymena United at the Oval on Friday.

The Glens lie fifth in the table, having won six of their first 12 games.

"We're probably where we thought we would be. We are competitive but have our ups and downs," said McDermott.

"It is a rebuilding project. Rebuilding a club, rebuilding a team, rebuilding the Glentoran community, because it had drifted away for a number of years."

"Ultimately it is about getting the club back to where they were but that is a multi-year project," added the Glens boss.

A host of new signings have helped build a strong squad at the east Belfast club but McDermott insists they have not targeted a specific finishing position this season.

"We want to make ourselves difficult to play against home and away and we are moving towards that.

"The squad is big - we have about 24 players and they are all healthy at the moment, with Curtis Allen back in training this week.

"We knew we had to put together a talented squad but also a big squad as the games come thick and fast.

"The squad, the effort, the cameraderie, the shift the boys put in for us every match has been outstanding. I can't fault any of them."

Ballymena, who lost 2-1 to the Glens in August, are sixth in the table, four points behind the Glens with a match in hand.