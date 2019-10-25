Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Can bottom club St Johnstone finally get their first league win of the season? Will Celtic and Rangers slip up after their excellent Europa League results?

All will be revealed in another action-packed weekend of Scottish Premiership action.

Saturday's four games include St Johnstone at home to Hamilton Academical, and Kilmarnock seeking the win that will move them up to third when they welcome St Mirren.

On Sunday, each of the top four are in action as Celtic make the trip north to Aberdeen and Motherwell go to Ibrox to take on Rangers.

Catch up with the team news and statistics for all six matches and choose your team's preferred XI.

Hibernian v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle resumed full first-team training this week following a serious knee injury, but Saturday's game comes too soon for the Australia international.

Ross County welcome back midfielder Ewan Henderson as he wasn't eligible to play parent club Celtic last weekend.

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom: "We're at home, we want the three points and the way Ross County set up lends itself to a good game."

Ross County midfielder Ross Draper: "We know we have a tough run of games but we have an opportunity to go to Easter Road and get a result, and the boys are fully focused on that."

Did you know? Ross County's former Hibernian goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw has made the most saves in the Scottish Premiership this season, with 40 in nine games.

Kilmarnock v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Kilmarnock have no injury concerns as Mohamed El Makrini has shrugged off a knock he suffered against Livingston last week.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin rates midfielder Kyle McAllister "touch and go" for the trip to Rugby Park.

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio: "St Mirren are a good team, compact and solid, so it will be a difficult game and to win we must play our best."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "We've been conceding goals cheaply away from home, so it's been disappointing. But hopefully we can do something about that, another clean sheet would be great."

Did you know? Kilmarnock goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu has the most clean sheets in the league so far, with five from nine games.

Livingston v Hearts (Sat, 15:00)

Livingston will be without Scott Pittman (knee) and Chris Erskine (pelvis), while Cece Pepe and Ibrahima Savane are doubts.

Hearts have Aidy White ruled out with concussion and Jake Mulraney sidelined for four to six weeks with ankle ligament damage.

Livingston midfielder Keaghan Jacobs: "We go into the game with the same mentality as every week. We work on our own strengths, get in their faces and hopefully get the result."

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "We lost heavily at Livingston last season and have some making up to do after that really, really poor performance."

Did you know? Livingston's 5-0 victory over Hearts last season was their biggest-ever win in the top flight.

St Johnstone v Hamilton (Sat, 15:00)

St Johnstone defender Liam Gordon is still ruled out with a knee injury, however midfielder Liam Craig is back in contention following his return to fitness.

Hamilton's Johnny Hunt is available after a two-match suspension and defender Aaron McGowan will be checked pre-game.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "We're still looking for that first win, which is really disappointing, so it makes it a massive game for us against a team that are difficult to beat."

Hamilton defender Scott McCann: "When you're down there scrapping, you give it everything. St Johnstone will be looking to get their first win so they'll be targeting Saturday as a massive one."

Did you know? Hamilton have only beaten St Johnstone twice in their last 12 visits to McDiarmid Park, with the home side coming out on top eight times and two matches ending in draws.

Aberdeen v Celtic (Sun, 12:15)

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson and striker Curtis Main serve the second game of their suspensions that were picked up against Hibs.

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie is suspended, but defender Jeremie Frimpong returns after being ineligible for Europa League duty.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "I've always felt that with a game on Thursday you can maybe be a wee bit vulnerable on Sunday, but they have plenty options."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "Aberdeen got a brilliant win at Motherwell last weekend and they have a brilliant manager in Derek McInnes. You couldn't ask for a stiffer test after Thursday's win against Lazio."

Did you know? Celtic have won on their last six trips to Pittodrie, scoring 16 times and conceding just four goals across the six games.

Rangers v Motherwell (Sun, 15:00)

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is a doubt after being sent home ill from Porto, but Andy King could return as he resumed full training this week after a minor injury.

Motherwell midfielder Liam Donnelly is available after a two-game suspension, however Peter Hartley, Allan Campbell, Mark O'Hara and Jake Carroll could all miss out.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I think we are in much better shape than last year and we are better prepared for Thursday-Sunday matches. We have been strong at Ibrox recently, we need another top performance."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "We've had a terrific start to the season and we believe the game-plan that we're going with can cause problems. It is just about being brave enough to implement that."

Did you know? Motherwell have not beaten Rangers in a league game since Boxing Day 2002 when a young James McFadden scored the winner in a 1-0 victory.