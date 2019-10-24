Martin Dubravka: Newcastle United goalkeeper signs new six-year deal

Dubravka has kept 17 clean sheets in his 59 Premier League appearances for Newcastle

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has signed a new six-year deal at St James' Park.

The 30-year-old joined the Magpies in January 2018 from Sparta Prague, initially on loan, and has started every Premier League game since.

He has kept 17 clean sheets in his 59 top-flight appearances and won last year's North East Football Writers' Association Player of the Year award.

"It is an amazing feeling," the Slovakia international told NUFC TV.

"I have to say that it feels like time has flown. It's been almost two years and I've found great people here who I can call friends.

"I've enjoyed my time here and I'm very glad that I can stay here for another six years."