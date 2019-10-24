Rangers facing Porto will 'make no difference' against Motherwell - Stephen Robinson

Rangers beat Motherwell 3-0 when they last met at Fir Park in April

Rangers having to play in Portugal three days previously will have no bearing on Sunday's game at Ibrox, says Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson.

Steven Gerrard's side are in Europa League Group G action against Porto on Thursday evening.

The side sitting second in the Scottish top flight then host third-placed Well.

"It will make absolutely no difference whatsoever," Robinson said. "They have players on their bench that are worth £6-7m - a squad to cope with that."

Rangers have scored 10 goals for the loss of one in their last two games against Motherwell, their last visit to Ibrox ending with a 7-1 thrashing in November.

"I've got results there in the past with teams," Robinson said. "I've had bad experiences there as well, but we've changed completely - there isn't too many players here from that game last year."

Motherwell slipped six points behind Rangers after a 3-0 defeat at home to fourth-placed Aberdeen on Saturday.

"It was an opportunity to put a bit of distance between ourselves and Aberdeen," the Well manager admitted. "I'm not getting too down about it.

"We made mistakes and got punished, but everything wasn't rubbish - and, when we win, everything isn't brilliant.

"We need every single player at the top of their game. Last week, we had four or five. I thought the boys who were on international duty were a little bit jaded, a little bit sluggish."

Robinson is taking heart from his side's last win over Rangers - a 2-0 success in the League Cup semi-final almost exactly two years ago.

"It shows that, if we get nine, 10 or 11 players playing at the top of their games then we can cause problems," he said.

"Rangers have had a brilliant start to the season and have a very good squad of players and we had a bad result against Aberdeen, but we've had a terrific start to the season and we believe in what we're doing and that the game plan that we're going with can cause problems and it is just about being brave enough to implement that."

Motherwell defender Richard Tait thinks that 7-1 defeat helped galvanise his side "into a unit" to finish the season strongly and is looking on Sunday's game as a chance to "kind of put that right".

While he points out that Rangers should be accustomed to playing so soon after performing on the European stage, he added: "Obviously them going away to Portugal and having to play a top team like Porto, it's going to be a big ask for them to do that and play again on Sunday against us."