Darren Randolph: Republic of Ireland goalkeeper 'might not make' Denmark game - Woodgate

Randolph has earned 41 caps for the Republic

Darren Randolph is a doubt for the Republic of Ireland's crucial Euro 2020 qualifier with Denmark, according to Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate.

The goalkeeper did not feature in Boro's 0-0 draw with Huddersfield on Wednesday night having played 90 minutes against West Brom on Saturday.

The Republic need to beat the Danes on 18 November to seal qualification.

"Darren's got a thigh strain, I'm not sure how long he'll be out for," said Woodgate via Teeside Live.

"He might not make the (next) Ireland game, he might not make next week."

He added: "He was sore coming back from international duty. He played against West Brom and he was sore with it so he's had it for a while."

Randolph has established himself as the Republic's first-choice goalkeeper having started all seven of their Euro 2020 qualifiers and saved Ricardo Rodriguez's penalty in the 2-0 defeat by the Swiss earlier this month.

Mick McCarthy's most recent squad - for the Georgia and Switzerland games - featured young goalkeeping duo Mark Travers and Kieran O'Hara, neither of whom have played a competitive game for the Republic.