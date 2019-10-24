South Sudan biggest movers in Fifa world rankings

South Sudanese football fans celebrated two wins over Seychelles in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying

South Sudan moved up 11 places on the latest Fifa world rankings the joint-highest monthly movers globally alongside Nicaragua.

The move took them to 162nd on the list and was thanks to 1-0 and 2-1 wins over Seychelles in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Sao Tome and Principe's two wins over Mauritius in Nations Cup qualifying saw them leap 10 places up to 180th.

The losses for Mauritius mean they fell 12 spots to 173 in the world, the biggest overall drop on the October rankings.

Both winning sides along with Chad and The Gambia have now progressed to the group stage of 2021 Nations Cup qualifying.

The big moves came lower down the list as those nations played in the competitive qualifiers while other were involved in friendlies, which carry less weight in the ranking calculations.

Senegal remain the highest ranked side in Africa and are 20 in the world.

Belgium are still the number one ranked nation on the list according to football's world governing body.

Top 10 African sides on Fifa's October rankings (global position in brackets):