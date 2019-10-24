FA Cup: BBC to show Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle in first round

Dulwich Hamlet returned to their Champion Hill ground in December after a short groundshare with Tooting & Mitcham

Non-league Dulwich Hamlet's FA Cup first-round tie against League Two Carlisle will be shown live on BBC Two.

The match on Friday 8 November 8 (19:55 GMT) will also be streamed live on the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer.

The National League South side beat Havant & Waterlooville in the fourth qualifying round to reach the first round for the first time since 1998.

There are 39 ties over the weekend as League One and League Two sides enter the competition.

Dover Athletic against Southend, Hayes & Yeading United versus Oxford United and Portsmouth's game at Harrogate Town will be shown live on BT Sport.

Highlights of all FA Cup first-round matches will be shown on the BBC Sport website and app. There will also be extensive coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and local radio as well as live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

The first round will take place over the weekend of 8-10 November.