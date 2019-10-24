Derry City: Devine says Candystripes must take second chance to seal European spot

Derry City were beaten by Finn Harps at Ballybofey in July

League of Ireland: Derry City v Finn Harps Venue: Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Derry Date: Friday, 25 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City boss Declan Devine says his players "must not throw away the opportunity" of European football in their final game of the League of Ireland campaign against Finn Harps.

The Candystripes blew the chance of guaranteeing a Europa League spot when losing 3-1 to St Pat's on Tuesday.

But they have a second opportunity in Friday's derby at the Brandywell.

"That was probably our worst performance of the season. We are lucky to have another chance," said Devine.

"We were just poor from start to finish and never really got going. We got the goal and went 1-0 up and just retreated. We looked very tired.

"Friday night becomes key now. We've got to make sure we win.

"It's a north west derby and they are certainly not gimmes. You have got to make sure you do your job properly. You don't want to be throwing away this opportunity now at the last hurdle."

A victory will guarantee Derry's European spot while a draw should also be enough for the Candystripes given their vastly superior goal difference to fifth-placed Pat's.

The fifth-placed Dubliners may fancy their chances of upsetting champions Dundalk at Oriel Park.

Dundalk's form has dipped somewhat since they retained the title a couple of weeks ago.

The county Louth outfit may also have one eye on their upcoming FAI Cup Final encounter with Shamrock Rovers when they will be attempting to secure a second successive League of Ireland double.

Irrespective of Friday's result at the Ryan McBride Stadium, Harps are guaranteed to be involved in the League of Ireland promotion-relegation play-off but Ollie Horgan's side are unlikely to make it easy for their neighbours.

Harps defeated Derry 1-0 at Finn Park in July.