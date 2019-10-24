Premier League predictions: Lawro v 'Terminator: Dark Fate' star Arnold Schwarzenegger

The Terminator has had his say on the title race - and he feels the future is bright for Liverpool.

Arnold Schwarzenegger took on BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson to predict this weekend's Premier League fixtures, and revealed he has been impressed by Jurgen Klopp's Red Machine.

Arnie, who is in the UK to promote his latest Terminator film 'Dark Fate', feels Klopp's side will continue their impressive start to the season when they take on Tottenham on Sunday.

"I like Liverpool," Schwarzenegger told BBC Sport. "They are not always successful but the momentum is there right now.

"Sometimes, and I don't know why, they lose some stupid games then they come right back again. When they say 'I'll be back', they are back."

Schwarzenegger, who played football as a boy, has been to two World Cups and watched Bayern Munich plus SK Sturm Graz and other Austrian League games, but has never been to a Premier League match.

With the help of his 'Terminator: 'Dark Fate' co-star Gabriel Luna, Arnie has taken a look at this weekend's fixtures.

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless stated.

FRIDAY

Southampton v Leicester (20:00 BST)

Southampton's draw with Wolves last time out was a decent result for them on the back of three straight defeats.

That point will have given Saints a lift but they are still in trouble, just above the relegation zone, and they still worry me. They look short of goals for a start.

Leicester are still flying high at the other end of the table, after fighting back to beat Burnley.

The Foxes' problem in these sort of games - away, and against a team much lower than them - is that they have become a scalp.

Going to St Mary's and trying to win the game is a very different task to going to somewhere like Anfield, when people are expecting them to be beaten. It is going to be interesting to see how Brendan Rodgers' side deal with it.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Arnie's prediction: 2-2

Gabriel's prediction: 2-3

SATURDAY

Man City v Aston Villa (12:30 BST)

Aston Villa are on a good little run after taking seven points from their past three games, and I am sure they will have a go at Manchester City because that is the way their manager Dean Smith likes to play.

City's defence continues to be a talking point but regardless of whether they play with one, two or three centre-backs, they are at home and I am expecting them to win.

Media playback is not supported on this device Manchester City must be more clinical - Pep Guardiola

Rodri's hamstring injury in Tuesday's win over Atalanta might mean a reshuffle in midfield too, but they have got enough good players to cope.

Lawro's prediction: 3-1

Arnie's prediction: 3-0

Gabriel's prediction: 3-1

Brighton v Everton

I've been getting a bit of stick from Brighton fans because I have not tipped them to win yet this season, and Graham Potter's side have obviously done rather better in real life.

They lost to a last-gasp Villa goal last week, but you can see the improvement they have made under Potter and they now offer much more of an attacking threat than they did under their previous manager, Chris Hughton.

Media playback is not supported on this device Potter proud of players despite defeat at Villa

Everton got a much-needed win over West Ham last week but they are usually pretty poor on the road.

So I am going to go with a Seagulls win. Brighton fans, don't blame me if I'm wrong.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Arnie's prediction: 2-2

Gabriel's prediction: 1-1

Watford v Bournemouth

Watford have started to pick up points and played well in their draw at Tottenham last week, but a first league win of the season continues to elude them.

I think that wait will end this weekend, although there is always the possibility that Bournemouth choose this game to throw in a brilliant performance where they come away with a big away win, and you are left wondering where on earth it came from.

What I am trying to say is that while Watford have made steady improvement under Quique Sanchez Flores, and will be given a big boost if Troy Deeney is back fit for this game, the Cherries are an extremely tricky team to predict.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Arnie's prediction: 1-0

Gabriel's prediction: 0-0

West Ham v Sheff Utd

West Ham have had a bit of a dip with their recent results, and they did not play well when they lost to Everton last weekend.

That kind of inconsistency is just what West Ham seem to do, but maybe they won't do it as many times this season.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder keeps getting it right, with his latest success being his side's impressive win over Arsenal on Monday.

Media playback is not supported on this device Pellegrini 'not happy' with the performance

The Blades' away form is very good, but I think this is a tough game for them.

Yes, West Ham are very up and down but when they play well at home, they are a very dangerous side.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Arnie's prediction: 1-1

Gabriel's prediction: 1-0

Burnley v Chelsea (17:30 BST)

Chelsea are on a great run of six straight wins, with the best of the lot coming over Ajax on Wednesday.

Well done to Blues boss Frank Lampard, who has already put a stamp on his team after only 14 games in charge, but a trip to Turf Moor is a very different test for his young side.

I am going to go for a draw here, because you know what you are going to get from Burnley. Unlike, say, West Ham, the Clarets' performance level does not seem to change week on week.

You don't see Sean Dyche's side play well, then badly, and even on a bad day they hang in there and make it very difficult for the opposition.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Arnie's prediction: 0-1

Gabriel's prediction: 0-2

SUNDAY

Newcastle v Wolves (14:00 GMT)

Wolves had not won any of their first four games on a Sunday this season, then they went and won at Manchester City after their longest trip in the Europa League, to Turkey to play Besiktas.

They go to Slovakia before they go to St James' Park, where they grabbed a controversial late win against 10 men on their last visit, in December 2018.

Newcastle owe them one, and I think they will come out on top here - just.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Arnie's prediction: 0-1

Gabriel's prediction: 1-1

Arsenal v Crystal Palace (16:30 GMT)

It just feels like we have the same conversation about the Gunners every month, because you see a series of away fixtures and nothing really changes, whoever they play. Some of the goals they concede on their travels are really soft.

Media playback is not supported on this device Sheffield United 1-0 Arsenal: Gunners deserved more - Unai Emery after Blades loss

But Arsenal are at home this weekend, so they will be fine. It sounds simple but that is how I look at them at the moment.

Palace worked hard to try to keep Manchester City out last weekend but they did not offer enough of a threat at the other end - it is hard to score in football when you don't have the ball.

The Eagles went to the Emirates and won 3-2 at the end of last season, but I am not convinced they have enough attacking power to get a repeat result.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Arnie's prediction: 2-1

Gabriel's prediction: 2-0

Liverpool v Tottenham (16:30 GMT)

I am at Anfield for this game and think it is a tricky fixture for Liverpool to negotiate.

In the past few seasons, while Mauricio Pochettino has been in charge of Tottenham, the Reds always know they are going to get a game against Spurs.

Their last visit here, when Tottenham only lost to a late Toby Alderweireld own-goal, was an example of that. Spurs had been the better team in the second half.

Nobody is expecting that to be the case this time, after the way Tottenham have played in the past few weeks, but I still think they have got it in them to spring a shock.

They have got some really potent attacking players and it would not surprise me if they are close to their best again in this game after a series of disappointing results.

At the same time, I am a little bit worried that if Liverpool are below their best again, like they were against Manchester United when they did not quite get the different areas of their team right, then they might slip up.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Arnie's prediction: 2-1

Gabriel's prediction: 2-0

Norwich v Man Utd (16:30 GMT)

Manchester United deserve credit for their performance last weekend - they dealt with Liverpool's full-backs as well as any team has done this season so far.

But I am still not quite sure they can build on that display and win a game like this, where they are expected to take three points.

Norwich have had two good home wins already this season, and picked up their first point on the road against Bournemouth last weekend, without conceding too.

The Canaries have been struggling for fit centre-backs so that was a very good performance against the Cherries, and I would not be surprised to see them give United a good game too.

I am not going to go as far as saying I think Norwich will win, though.

They are another team that I have not tipped to get a victory so far this season, but they are going to have to wait at least another week for that to happen - which is probably good news for them.

Lawro's prediction: 2-2

Arnie's prediction: 0-3

Gabriel's prediction: 1-3

How did Lawro do last week?

Last weekend, Lawro got five correct results, including one exact score, out of 10 matches for a total of 80 points.

He beat BBC football pundit Alex Scott and her Strictly Come Dancing partner Neil Jones. Alex got four correct results, with one exact score, for a total of 70 points, while Neil got four correct result with no exact scores, for a tally of 40 points.

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man City 9 9 0 0 27 +1 2 Liverpool 9 8 1 0 25 -1 3 Chelsea 9 7 1 1 22 +1 4 Tottenham 9 6 2 1 20 +3 5 Arsenal 9 5 3 1 18 0 6 Leicester 9 5 1 3 16 -3 7 Aston Villa 9 4 3 2 15 +5 8 Everton 9 4 2 3 14 +7 9 Man Utd 9 3 4 2 13 +5 10 Burnley 9 3 2 4 11 -2 =11 Bournemouth 9 3 1 5 10 -1 =11 Newcastle 9 3 1 5 10 +7 =11 Watford 9 3 1 5 10 +9 =11 West Ham 9 3 1 5 10 0 =11 Wolves 9 3 1 5 10 +2 16 Crystal Palace 9 2 2 5 8 -10 17 Sheff Utd 9 2 1 6 7 -8 18 Southampton 9 2 0 7 6 -1 19 Brighton 9 0 2 7 2 -3 20 Norwich 9 0 1 8 1 -1

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 100 Adam Peaty 98 Lawro (average after nine weeks) 90 Helen Housby, Jo Harten, Geraint Thomas 70 Michael Johnson, Craig Mitch, Alex Scott 60 Stefan Ratchford 50 Chelcee Grimes, Reece Parkinson, Sam Warburton 40 Stephen Fry, Neil Jones

Total scores after week nine Lawro 880 Guests 640