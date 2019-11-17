European Championship Qualifying - Group B
Luxembourg0Portugal2

Luxembourg 0-2 Portugal: Champions qualify but Cristiano Ronaldo must wait for 100th international goal

Cristiano Ronaldo
Only Iran legend Ali Daei has scored more international goals than Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was made to wait for his 100th international goal as defending champions Portugal edged past Luxembourg to qualify for Euro 2020.

Fernando Santos' 2016 winners required victory to confirm second spot in Group B and finish three points clear of Serbia, who drew 2-2 against Ukraine.

Ronaldo tapped in his 99th goal to seal victory with four minutes remaining.

Bernardo Silva's ball over the top had allowed Bruno Fernandes to fire the visitors ahead after 39 minutes.

Ronaldo must wait until the next international break in March for the chance to become just the second male player to reach 100 goals for his nation.

He is now just 10 behind Iran legend Ali Daei's world-record tally of 109, after ensuring his most prolific calendar year for Portugal with 14 goals.

The Juventus forward struck his ninth international hat-trick on Thursday against Lithuania to set up the opportunity to hit a century on Sunday.

However, Portugal - and Ronaldo - were left largely frustrated by an organised Luxembourg side on a difficult playing surface, with Fernandes' control and finish before half-time a brief spark of quality in a tight game.

Line-ups

Luxembourg

  • 1Moris
  • 18Jans
  • 2ChanotBooked at 16mins
  • 7Gerson
  • 13Carlson
  • 19Skenderovic
  • 16Barreiro MartinsSubstituted forSinaniat 74'minutes
  • 20TurpelSubstituted forThillat 59'minutes
  • 10ThillSubstituted forJoachimat 82'minutes
  • 17Rodrigues
  • 21DevilleBooked at 7mins

Substitutes

  • 3Hall
  • 4Malget
  • 5Selimovic
  • 6Philipps
  • 8Martins
  • 9Alves Da Mota
  • 11Bensi
  • 12Schon
  • 14Sinani
  • 15Thill
  • 22Joachim
  • 23Bohnert

Portugal

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 15Ricardo Pereira
  • 6José Fonte
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 5Guerreiro
  • 13Danilo
  • 21Afonso FernandesSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 62'minutes
  • 16Bruno FernandesSubstituted forNevesat 90'minutes
  • 10Bernardo SilvaBooked at 70mins
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 23André SilvaSubstituted forJotaat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Cancelo
  • 3Borges Semedo
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 9Macedo Lopes
  • 11Tué Na Bangna
  • 12Malheiro de Sá
  • 14Mendes Paciência
  • 17Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 18Neves
  • 19Mário Rui
  • 20Jota
  • 22Beto
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamLuxembourgAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home6
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Luxembourg 0, Portugal 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Luxembourg 0, Portugal 2.

Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).

Maxime Chanot (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Danilo Pereira (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danel Sinani (Luxembourg).

Offside, Portugal. Danilo Pereira tries a through ball, but Bernardo Silva is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. Rúben Neves replaces Bruno Fernandes.

Offside, Portugal. Ricardo Pereira tries a through ball, but Diogo Jota is caught offside.

Bernardo Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg).

Goal!

Goal! Luxembourg 0, Portugal 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Diogo Jota (Portugal) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross.

Offside, Luxembourg. Laurent Jans tries a through ball, but Aurélien Joachim is caught offside.

Offside, Luxembourg. Anthony Moris tries a through ball, but Aurélien Joachim is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Luxembourg. Aurélien Joachim replaces Vincent Thill.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Olivier Thill (Luxembourg).

Bernardo Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg).

Substitution

Substitution, Luxembourg. Danel Sinani replaces Leandro Barreiro Martins.

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. Diogo Jota replaces André Silva.

Booking

Bernardo Silva (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Bernardo Silva (Portugal).

Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Dirk Carlson.

Rúben Dias (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Olivier Thill (Luxembourg).

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. João Moutinho replaces Pizzi.

Attempt missed. Gerson Rodrigues (Luxembourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dirk Carlson with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Raphael Guerreiro.

Substitution

Substitution, Luxembourg. Olivier Thill replaces David Turpel.

Offside, Portugal. Pizzi tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

Offside, Portugal. Bruno Fernandes tries a through ball, but Pizzi is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Dirk Carlson.

Attempt missed. Gerson Rodrigues (Luxembourg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Vincent Thill.

Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England86113362719
2Czech Rep85121310316
3Kosovo83321312112
4Bulgaria8044517-124
5Montenegro8035322-193

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine86201741320
2Portugal85212261617
3Serbia84221717014
4Luxembourg8116716-94
5Lithuania8017525-201

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany76012461818
2Netherlands75111971216
3Northern Ireland741287113
4Belarus8116416-124
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark74302251715
2Switzerland7421135814
3R. of Ireland733164212
4Georgia8224711-48
5Gibraltar7007225-230

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia85211771017
2Hungary740389-112
3Wales732286211
4Slovakia73131111010
5Azerbaijan7016516-111

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain97202652123
2Sweden95312091118
3Romania94231710714
4Norway93511710714
5Faroe Islands9108427-233
6Malta9108225-233

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland97111531222
2Austria96121981119
3Slovenia9423148614
4North Macedonia93241113-211
5Israel93241617-111
6Latvia9009228-260

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France97112361722
2Turkey96211631320
3Iceland95131210216
4Albania94141612413
5Andorra9117318-154
6Moldova9108324-213

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium99003423227
2Russia97022882021
3Scotland94051318-512
4Cyprus93151414010
5Kazakhstan93151214-210
6San Marino9009146-450

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy99002832527
2Finland9603158718
3Greece93241013-311
4Armenia93151316-310
5Bos-Herze93151717010
6Liechtenstein9027228-262
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you